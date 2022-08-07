PM Modi's Key NITI Aayog Meeting With CMs Underway; NEP & Crop Diversification On Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 7th governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog with Lieutenant Governors and Chief Ministers of various states on Sunday. Republic TV accessed inside visuals of the NITI Aayog meeting where PM Modi can be seen heading the session along with senior officials and Chief Ministers.

Several important issues, including presentations on the National Education Policy (NEP) are being held during the session, which is also the first in-person NITI Aayog council meeting after the COVID-19 pandemic. According to sources, drafts and presentations are expected by state authorities on the NEP, its implementation issues, and how it can be made in compliance with the states.

The meeting is also expected to take up crop diversification, including the country's goal to achieve self-sufficiency in edible oil. This assumes significance given that India imports nearly 65% of its edible oil requirements, which places significant dependence on an important part of the country's diet.

“The agenda of the meeting, interalia, includes crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses and agri-communities; implementation of the National Education Policy–school education; implementation of the National Education Policy–higher education; and urban governance,” NITI Aayog said in a statement.

There is also a presentation expected by External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on India's impending G20 presidency. India will assume the presidency of the G20 in December 2022. The meeting will also lay emphasis on the importance of the Presidency for the federal system and the role that states can play in highlighting their progress on the G20 platform.

Moreover, the NITI Aayog session comes as India gets ready to commemorate 75 years of Independence and enters the 'Amrit Kaal' against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and PM Modi's vision to achieve self-reliance and 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat'.

Telangana, Bihar CMs skip NITI Aayog meeting

Notably, some elements of politicking were also witnessed in the run-up to the meeting. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana CM KCR had informed that he would not be attending the meeting as a mark of protest against the present trend of the Central government to "discriminate" against the states and "not treat them as equal partners".

Barring Telangana Chief Minister KCR and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, all heads of state are present at the brainstorming session.

The last meeting of the Governing Council was held in July 2019 and in 2020, the annual meeting was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting is attended by Chief Ministers of all the States and Union Territories, legislators, Lt Governors of UTs, Ex-Officio Members, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Full-Time Members of NITI Aayog, and Union Ministers as Special Invitees. The Prime Minister is the chairperson of the government's apex policy think tank.

(With agency inputs)