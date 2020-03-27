HUGE: PM Modi's Coronavirus Lockdown Speech Bigger Than IPL Final & Demonetisation+Art370

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lockdown address on March 25 has become the most-watched television event in India's history, with BARC reporting a whopping 187 million viewers who tuned in to watch. PM Modi's 30-minute address announcing a 21-day complete lockdown beat the likes of the Indian Premier League (IPL) final - which recorded 133 million viewers last year. With over 700 cases confirmed in India, the reception to PM Modi's speech shows India's resolve in the fight against the deadly coronavirus.

PM Modi's lockdown speech clocks an all-time high

According to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) which statistically measures Television ratings and viewership in India has revealed that the March 24 8 PM address to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which he announced a 21-day lockdown to fight the Coronavirus is now the most-watched TV event in the history of the country.

PM Modi's speech on the 21-day lockdown registered more viewers than his previous speeches on demonetization ( 57 mn viewers), Abrogation of Article 370 (65 mn), the announcement of Janta Curfew (83 mn), an all-time high for a television event in Indian history.

