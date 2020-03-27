Central Govt Restricts Sale Of Recommended Coronavirus Prophylactic Hydroxychloroquine

The Central government on March 26 directed all the medicine retailers to sale any preparation containing the drug Hydroxychloroquine in accordance with the conditions for the sale of drugs specified in Schedule H1 to the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945. In the order by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Central government has said that Hydroxychloroquine is necessary to meet requirements during COVID 19 and hence the restriction on its sale is mandatory.

Here is the circular:

Here's what Congress' Adhir Ranjan has to say about Centre's $22.6 Bn Coronavirus package

Coronavirus cases in India

As of March 27, 694 cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India, as per the official data by the health ministry. 45 people have been cured and 16 death have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15.

Nitish Kumar grants 100 crores in Coronavirus relief fund for shelter & food for poor

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation. Visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

Health workers in Rajasthan sing a song to keep spirit high amid fight against Coronavirus