PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: India In Lockdown, Coronavirus On PM's Agenda

General News

Mann ki Baat radio programme is aired on the last Sunday of every month and prime minister speaks Narendra Modi on the latest issues.

Modi

Mann ki Baat radio programme is aired on the last Sunday of every month and prime minister speaks Narendra Modi on the latest issues.
Mann ki Baat
4 secs ago | March 29, 2020 10:08

Prime Minister Modi's latest episode of Mann ki Baat on Sunday will focus on Coronavirus pandemic. Mann ki Baat radio programme is aired on the last Sunday of every month and the prime minister speaks on the latest issues.

"Tune in tomorrow at 11 (AM). Tomorrow's episode will be focused on the situation prevailing due to COVID-19," PM Modi tweeted.

Aiding citizens in need amid the pan-India Coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aide the government's efforts in supporting those affected by disasters - like COVID-19.

21-day lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. As of date, 987 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 78 have been discharged and Maharashtra reporting the highest at 180. 24 deaths have been reported till date.

