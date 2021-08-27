PM Narendra Modi Discusses Afghanistan Crisis With Italian Counterpart Mario Draghi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi to discuss the recent happenings in war-torn Afghanistan and its implications for the region and the world. The two leaders strongly condemned the horrific terrorist attack at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport and stressed the need to ensure the secure repatriation of the stranded people.

PM Modi and PM Draghi also emphasised the need for global cooperation, including at the level of the G20, in addressing the humanitarian crisis and long term security concerns arising out of the developments in Afghanistan, PMO said in a press release.

Along with the Afghanistan crisis, two leaders talked about other important issues on the G20 agenda, including climate change. "The two leaders agreed to remain in touch on bilateral and global issues, especially on the situation in Afghanistan," the PM office informed.

On Thursday, India strongly condemned the terrible explosions near Kabul airport saying that the attacks "reinforce the need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism and all those who provide sanctuaries to terrorists."

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi denounced the "vile and horrible attack against defenceless people seeking liberty." He also urged the G20 to protect women's rights in Afghanistan.

Kabul explosions

On Thursday, August 26, two blasts were reported outside Kabul airport, killing at least 95 people, including 13 from the US forces who were guarding outside the HKIA. The first blast, a suicide bombing, was reported near the Abbey Gate. The second explosion was reported near The Baron Hotel.

John Bolton criticises Biden's botched withdrawal

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Donald Trump's former NSA John Bolton criticised US President Joe Biden's botched withdrawal. "The inability to see Taliban coming to power very quickly has left the Pentagon in a very difficult position," Bolton said.

"I wouldn't trust Taliban in any matter, great or small or I would give them any assistance. What Biden is worried about is the Taliban will not comply with the commitment that was made in a poorly negotiated peace agreement, that they will not give sanctuary to ISIS or anybody else," Bolton said, adding that if another terror attack strikes the USA then Biden's political career is over and his party will suffer greatly.