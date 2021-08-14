PM Narendra Modi Expected To Address 76th UNGA Session In Person On September 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the annual high-level United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in person, which will take place on September 25, as per the provisional list of speakers released by the UN. However, as per PTI, the list and the schedule of the session are subject to changes and even the presence of the world leaders in the United Nations headquarters in New York also depends largely on the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic crisis has continued to tighten its grip across the globe owing to the emergence of the new highly transmissible Delta variant including the United States.

According to the maiden list of provisional speakers for the UNGA Debate at the 76th session, PM Modi is scheduled to speak at the high-level session on the morning of September 25 and is also the first leader to be listed for the day. The Prime Minister had travelled to New York for the 2019 high-level UNGA session as well. However, in 2020, in the wake of the COVID-19 situation, all world leaders including PM Modi had submitted the pre-recorded video statements for the session in September as most of the world switched to remote communication.

"The list and schedule are subject to changes and the presence of world leaders in the United Nations headquarters here for the high-level annual session will significantly depend on the global COVID-19 situation, particularly as the highly transmissible Delta variant rages in the US as well as across other UN member nations," the UN said as per PTI.

Attendees to wear mask at the session; virtual meet on the table

In the document explaining the arrangements for the high-level meetings and the general debate, the UN explained, “All attendees will be expected to wear a mask or face covering at all times when indoors, except when directly addressing a meeting. All attendees will be required to lower their face covering when entering the compound or passing other security checkpoints if so requested by United Nations security officers to allow confirmation of photo identification. Hand-sanitizing stations will be provided and increased cleaning will be implemented between meetings and for high-touch surfaces in order to reduce contact hazards. Frequent handwashing with soap and water is encouraged.”

However, the option for a virtual session is still on the table, as per the report. Last year was the first time in the history of the UN that the session had gone virtual. The General Debate will start on September 21 and US President Joe Biden is also scheduled to address the session physically which would also mark his first address to the world organisation as the POTUS.

IMAGE: PTI