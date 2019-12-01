PM Narendra Modi Hails BSF's 'diligence' On 55th Raising Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter and conveyed his greetings to the Border Security Force personnel and their families on the occasion of 55th Raising Day. In his tweet, PM Modi went on to explain how the BSF soldiers have been diligently guarding and protecting our borders. He also stated how the BSF has worked consistently to serve and protect the citizens at the time of natural disasters and crisis situations.

Greetings to all BSF personnel and their families on BSF’s Raising Day. This force has been diligently protecting our borders. During natural disasters and crisis situations, BSF personnel have always worked hard to serve our citizens.



Best wishes to the BSF family! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2019

BSF celebrates 55th Raising Day

The Border Security Force celebrated its 55th Raising Day on Sunday in New Delhi. The BSF also carried out a parade to mark the occasion. The parade was attended by MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

Delhi: Nityanand Rai, MoS Home Affairs attends 55th Raising Day of Border Security Force. pic.twitter.com/WOVB9VP7EJ — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019

The BSF took to their official Twitter handle and wrote: " For the last 54 years, the Border Security Force has sacrificed its all for the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the country. Today, on the 55th Foundation Day, the Border Watchdog re-presents its commitment to national defence and nation-building."

About BSF

The Border Security Force was established on December 1, 1965, is a paramilitary force charged with guarding India's land border during peacetime and preventing transnational crime. It is under the administrative control of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). It also currently stands as the world's largest border guarding force.

