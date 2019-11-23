Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Thanks PM Narendra Modi

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis took to the microblogging website, Twitter and replied to PM Modi’s tweet congratulating him on taking the oath. This shocking revelation on Saturday morning stunned the people of Maharashtra as Devendra Fadnavis with Ajit Pawar’s support took oath as the Chief Minister of the state. PM Modi took to Twitter after the oath and reiterated his confidence in Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis as the deputy CM and the CM of Maharashtra.

Thank you so much Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji !

Under your guidance and leadership, we are once again looking forward to take #Maharashtra to newer and greater heights ! https://t.co/laJKhXZWFL — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 23, 2019

PM Modi congratulates Fadnavis, Pawar

Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2019

Read: Maharashtra twist: Cong spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill's poetic tweet on BJP-NCP govt

Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra

In a massive political shift in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He was sworn in as CM in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM.

Read: BIG: NCP dumps Congress, Ajit Pawar becomes Deputy CM in BJP-led Maha govt

After taking an oath, Fadnavis said, "I wish to thank PM Modi and Amit Shah Ji for giving me the opportunity for serving the state. When Shiv Sena started making efforts to make an alliance outside, it ended up in President's rule. It is not good a state like Maharashtra be under President's rule for so long. Hence, I wish to thank NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking the decision to provide a stable government in the state."

Read: PM Modi exudes confidence for the 'bright future' of Maharashtra, as BJP-NCP form govt

Ajit Pawar after taking the oath as Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar after taking the oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra said, "From result day to this day no party was able to form a Government, Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable Government."

Read: Maharashtra Twist: Nitin Gadkari Congratulates CM Devendra Fadnavis & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar



