PM Narendra Modi’s UNGA Address Live Streaming: When And How To Watch

After completing the Washington DC leg of his United States visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in New York to address the 76th session of the UNGA (United Nations General Assembly), which was held virtually last year. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted informing India's "current membership of the UN Security Council lends even greater significance!" PM Modi will be addressing the UNGA at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

The theme for this year's Global Debate is "Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations."

Prime Minister UNGA speech time: When to watch PM Narendra Modi’s UNGA address live?

The Prime Minister will address the 76th UNGA session on September 25 and will air live across the world in numerous cities at 6:30 PM (IST).

How to watch PM Narendra Modi’s UNGA address 2021 live stream?

The YouTube channels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and of the United Nations will be live streaming the PM's address. The Prime Minister's speech will also be live-streamed on Republic TV and Republic Bharat YouTube channels.

Where to watch PM Narendra Modi’s UNGA address 2021 live telecast?

Republic Media Network channels - Republic TV, Republic Bharat, Republic Bangla - will be live telecasting the Prime Minister's address. India's public service broadcaster, DD News, will also telecast the event.

PM Modi likely to talk on COVID-19, radicalisation at UNGA

PM Narendra Modi, in his address, is likely to talk about India's fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic. India's permanent representative to United Nations TS Tirumurti had stated that PM Modi's speech at the United Nations General Assembly is "one of the most awaited among the world leaders."

"He has always addressed some of the core issues confronting the world, and those of importance and concern to us in India, including some of our achievements on the domestic front,” Tirumurti told in an interview.

On Friday, Prime Minister held a bilateral in-person meeting with United States President Joe Biden. After that, he took part in the QUAD leaders' summit attended by PM Modi and his Australian and Japanese counterparts. The summit was hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Image: PTI/AP