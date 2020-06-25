PM To Launch ‘Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan' For Employment Of UP Migrants

Under its larger scheme of 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat,' the Uttar Pradesh Government on Thursday launched the “Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan” in a bid to create employment opportunities for the pandemic-stricken state. Uttar Pradesh's labour-force which accounts for a massive chunk of the country's labour-force has been particularly hit during the pandemic and subsequent weeks of lockdown.

Over 30 lakh migrants were first stranded away from their native places, and now even as the country steps in 'Unlock-1', with many industries still shut, a regular source of employment is not available for the labour-force.

To aid the rural and migrant workers in the state and to help them continue work in their home state, the Uttar Pradesh Government has come up with this scheme to provide financial security and employment opportunities to over 25,000 migrant workers across 31 districts in the state out of which 5 are aspirational districts.

"This Abhiyan is intensely focused towards providing employment, promote local entrepreneurship and create a partnership with Industrial associations and other organizations to provide employment opportunities," as per an official release of the government.

PM Modi will be officially flagging off this scheme on June 26 at 11 am through a virtual video conference along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yog Adityantah. The heads would also interact with the migrants and villagers across the districts of UP through the Common Service Centers and Krishi Vigyan Kendras, adhering to the norms of social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

