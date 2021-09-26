Envisaged to transform the digital and wellness services in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission on Monday, September 27 at 11 AM followed by his address, informed the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday.

Tomorrow, 27th September is an important day for India’s healthcare sector. At 11 AM, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission would be launched. This Mission leverages technology to improve access to healthcare and opens doors for new innovation in the sector. https://t.co/MkumY17Ko1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2021

As per the PMO, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission project that had been announced by PM Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 2020, will currently be implemented on a pilot basis in six Union Territories (UTs) including Puducherry, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Ladakh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu, and Lakshadweep.

The nationwide unveil of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission coincided with the National Health Authority (NHA) celebrating the third anniversary of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

Mission set to upscale digital healthcare services in India

Formulated on the grounds set in the form of Jan Dhan, Aadhar and Mobile (JAM) trinity and other digital initiatives of the government, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will create a seamless online platform through the provision of a wide range of data, information and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems while ensuring the security, confidentially and privacy of health-related personal information.

Health IDs for citizens to be linked with mobile app

The mission will facilitate access and exchange of longitudinal health records of citizens with their consent. The pivotal elements of the Ayushman Bharat Mission include health ID for citizens that will also work as their health account, to which personal health records can be linked and viewed with the help of a mobile application. A health care Professionals Registry (HPR) and Healthcare Facilities Registries (HFR) will act as a repository of all healthcare providers across both modern and traditional systems of medicine.

People to avail healthcare facilities on a 'click'

This is considered to ensure ease of doing business for doctors/hospitals and healthcare service providers. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Sandbox, created as a part of the Mission, will act as a framework for technology and product testing that will assist organisations, including private players, intending to be part of the National Digital Health Ecosystem become a Health Information Provider or National Information User, or efficiently link with building blocks of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. The mission is said to create interoperability within the digital health ecosystem, similar to the role played by the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in revolutionising payments. Citizens will only be a click away from accessing healthcare facilities.

