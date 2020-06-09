PMLA Court Issues NBW Against Iqbal Mirchi's Wife And Sons In Money Laundering Case

A Prevention of Money Laundering Act court in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 9, issued non-bailable warrants against deceased gangster Iqbal Mirchi's wife Hajra Memon and his two sons Asif and Junaid in a money laundering case. This is being perceived as a procedural matter as the aforesaid persons had ignored Enforcement Directorate's summons on multiple occasions. The ED had approached the court seeking NBW in this regard.

In December 2019, the agency had filed a chargesheet against Mirchi, his wife, sons Asif and Junaid, and 13 other individuals alleging that the gangster had brought properties in India and abroad using wealth earned through illegal activities. Memon and her sons were named as the top three accused in the case. According to the ED, they were the beneficiaries of the assets earned by Mirchi through the proceeds of crime.

Involvement in narcotics smuggling

In the chargesheet, it has been alleged that Mirchi sold the properties earned through ill-gotten wealth for redevelopment later. Mirchi, terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's aide reportedly purchased three properties- Sea View, Marium Lodge, and Rabia Mansion in Worli in 1986. The agency has highlighted Mirchi's years-long involvement in narcotics smuggling and extortion. It listed 8 cases registered against him to prove his involvement in criminal activities since 1984. A case filed in 1994 was taken as the base case to commence a money-laundering inquiry against him.

The ED also named DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan and RKW Developers in its 12,000-page chargesheet. Meanwhile, the agency sealed the 3rd and 4th floors of Ceejay House in Mumbai which were allegedly linked to Iqbal Mirchi's family. Republic TV ran a series of investigative reports revealing that Sunblink Real Estate Private Ltd was involved in developing properties in Mumbai for Mirchi. The aforesaid company received loans from an NBFC to the tune of Rs.2,186 crores. Republic TV accessed certain documents which indicated that the NBFC in question could be DHFL.

