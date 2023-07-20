Police Were Silent Spectators To Lynchings: Family Of Victim Paraded Naked In Manipur

A family member of the victims of the heinous Manipur gangrape video has exposed the police's inaction and even made grave allegations of complicity in the atrocities the state has witnessed.

The survivor has herself suffered immensely, losing close family members and undertaking a desperate flight for her life with her grandchild. She's an aunt of the gangrape victims and hails from the same village - B Phainom. In an interview dated May 15 to a YouTube channel 'Zsfghq Zogam', the kin of the viral video's victims narrated her ordeal and the police's complete failure to intervene in any helpful capacity.

She described how a smaller mob had tried to burn their houses on May 3 and failed, but on May 4, they came in larger numbers and overran the village. At different points, she and members of her family fell into the clutches of the invading mob, being moved in small groups to the same destination. Her brother was bludgeoned to death, and she only just survived also being killed along with her granddaughter. Her husband also only managed to survive because his sons tackled him to safety when an assailant swung an axe at him, later pleading for his life. Beguilingly, when asked whether the police was present at the spot during these murderous moments, she said they were.

On being specifically asked if there were people in commando uniform or Manipur Police present, the woman claimed, "Yes, there indeed were commando personnel from the Manipur Police. I even ran to them and even pleaded with one of them to save my husband and children. I even pulled his hands and said, 'Sir, they have captured my husband and children, please rescue them.' But he didn't bother at all and ignored my pleas. Then those wearing black T-Shirts which are identified as ARAMBAI TENGOL told the police commando personnel that these two grandmother and grandchild might die, so place them in your vehicle."

She alleged that police pushed her granddaughter and her away. "These police personnel just stood by and watched the mob lynching us and burning our houses. They were just silent spectators."

'Police intentionally drove vehicles towards mob'

Furthermore, she told the YouTube channel that police "fired teargas" towards them. "The police personnel intentionally drove the vehicles which was carrying the already traumatized women towards the mob crowds so they can be beaten again."

"In this manner, they lynched both my elder brother and his son. Surprisingly, our captors, the people who captured us told us, that if you are placed in the hands of the police, you will surely die. And they said they were saving us of sympathy," the woman alleged. The brother and son she spoke of are likely the two men who were killed before the viral gangrape video were recorded. They had attempted to rescue the women of their family from the rapists.

The survivor told the YouTube channel that the mob's first attempt to attack the village on May 3 was thwarted. "But we could no longer hold our defence on May 4," she told Zsfghq Zogam.

A horrific video of two women being paraded naked on a road by a group of men in Manipur went viral on social media on Wednesday, drawing massive condemnation and calls for action.

So far, only one arrest has been made in May 4 incident in which FIR was registered on June 21. The main accused identified as Huirem Herodas Singh was arrested by police on Thursday morning. More arrests will be made soon, police said while stating that they have identified other accused.