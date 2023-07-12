News LIVE| Ajit Pawar Reaches Amit Shah's Residence Ahead Of High-level Talks

The CBI, on Wednesday, filed a chargesheet against journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi and former Navy Commander Ashish Pathak who were earlier arrested in an alleged case of espionage in May. The Delhi Police special cell registered a case against the two in September 2022 before handing it over to the CBI on orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The CBI filed another FIR in December after taking over the case.

The FIR stated, "One journalist is involved in the illegal collection of sensitive information including minute details of the DRDO projects and their progress and the sensitive details about future procurement of Indian armed forces which reveal the strategic preparedness of our country, classified communication relating to national security and details of strategic and diplomatic talks of India with our friendly countries which can spoil bilateral relations of India with them and shared such classified information with intelligence agencies of foreign countries."

"As per the information, this is an international network in which some Indian journalists are supplying aforesaid strategic/ secret information intelligence agencies of enemy countries," it further said.