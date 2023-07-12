News LIVE| Ajit Pawar Reaches Amit Shah's Residence Ahead Of High-level Talks

Quick links:
Deepak Baij, on Wednesday, was appointed as the President of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee, the party announced. Baij will replace outgoing PCC President MLA Mohan Markam.
Congress appoints Deepak Baij as President of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee
NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel have arrived at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in New Delhi. The duo will participate in the high-level meeting with the BJP leadership to discuss the cabinet expansion of the Maharashtra government run by the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde is also expected to join the meeting.
The CBI, on Wednesday, filed a chargesheet against journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi and former Navy Commander Ashish Pathak who were earlier arrested in an alleged case of espionage in May. The Delhi Police special cell registered a case against the two in September 2022 before handing it over to the CBI on orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The CBI filed another FIR in December after taking over the case.
The FIR stated, "One journalist is involved in the illegal collection of sensitive information including minute details of the DRDO projects and their progress and the sensitive details about future procurement of Indian armed forces which reveal the strategic preparedness of our country, classified communication relating to national security and details of strategic and diplomatic talks of India with our friendly countries which can spoil bilateral relations of India with them and shared such classified information with intelligence agencies of foreign countries."
"As per the information, this is an international network in which some Indian journalists are supplying aforesaid strategic/ secret information intelligence agencies of enemy countries," it further said.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lashed out at the West Bengal government for allegedly withholding dearness allowance of government employees. This comes days after his tweet on political violence in the state. Himanta was addressing the annual national executive body meeting of industrialists' body FICCI in Guwahati.
Depicting the working style of government employees in Assam, Himanta said, "The West Bengal government does not give DA to its employees on time, while Assam announces DA along with the central government. Because of this, government employees in Assam do not indulge in protests or pickets. Notably, the issue of DA has been prevalent in West Bengal for the last several months. Government employees of Bengal have been continuously protesting demanding settlement of outstanding DA.
BSF DIG, in a letter to West Bengal's State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha, said that the central forces will assist the police to maintain law and order in the state.
"Central forces will be working together with the state Police to look after the law and order situation of the state after the declaration of panchayat poll results," BSF DIG said in the letter.
The Himachal Pradesh government, on Wednesday, revealed that 88 people have lost their lives, 16 are missing and 100 were reported injured due to rains in the state. Besides, 492 animals have also died across the state.
A BJP delegation led by Ravi Shankar Prasad reached West Bengal on Wednesday and met with a woman whose son was attacked in North 24 Parganas.
"Her son was attacked with a sword. Democracy has been shamed in Bengal," the BJP leader said while speaking to Republic. "And I will also ask why is Rahul Gandhi and Nitish Kumar silent? Only if such violence had happened in a BJP-ruled state. This is their hypocrisy and double standard," he further said.
"At Manali, supervising restoration operations, we have suffered property and infrastructure losses running into several hundred crores," Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tweeted. "MLA Manali @BhuvneshwerG ensured that shelter is provided to all stranded tourists. Thankfully, there is no loss of human life due to timely evacuation from river banks," he further wrote.
At Manali, supervising restoration operations, we have suffered property and infrastructure losses running into several hundred crores.
MLA Manali @BhuvneshwerG ensured that shelter is provided to all stranded tourists. Thankfully, there is no loss of human life due to timely…
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the event during the 42nd Foundation Day of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Delhi
A BJP fact-finding team led by Ravi Shankar Prasad reached West Bengal on Wednesday and met with the violence-hit families. While talking to media in North 24 Parganas, Prasad called out CM Mamata Banerjee and questioned the status quo in the state. "What is happening here, Mamata Ji? You should be ashamed," he said.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee targeted the BJP over the Panchayat Election violence which killed at least 30 people across the state. During the press conference, she asked what enmity the BJP has against her and claimed that she does not have any backing. She also issued a warning to opposition parties saying, "We follow Gandhi Ji but we can also be aggressive like Neta Ji Subhash Chandra Bose."
The CM also said that the violence took place under the Election Commission's watch and claimed that she 'stands for peace.' She further called out the Central Forces deployed in the state saying attacks were carried out despite their presence. "Mind it," she said sending a message "to those trying to malign the image of Bengal. This won't be tolerated." CM Banerjee also blamed the opposition parties for the violence.
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will hold a high-level meeting with top BJP leaders to discuss the cabinet expansion, which is expected to happen soon. Republic has learnt that the NCP led by Ajit Pawar is firm on Home and Finance Ministries.
(Maharashtra Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis with CM Eknath Shinde)
The Central government, on Wednesday, released Rs 7,532 crores to 22 State Governments for the respective State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).
Incessant rainfall in Delhi and surrounding areas has resulted in a rise in the water level of Yamuna. Furthermore, release of water from Hathni Kund Barrage has heightened the risk of flood-like conditions in low-lying areas in the vicinity of Yamuna River.
In view of the water level in Yamuna reaching the danger mark of 207.5 meters, the movement of traffic on the following roads will be regulated:
1. Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Vikas Marg
2. Mahatma Gandhi Road between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat
Suggested Routes:
For North-South Movement:
1. Outer Ring Road - Wazirabad Bridge – Yamuna Marginal Bandh Marg – Pushta Road – Vikas Marg
2. Outer Ring Road – Arihant Marg – Mahatma Gandhi Marg – Vikas Marg
For East-West Movement:
1. Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Mahatma Gandhi Marg – Arihant Marg – Outer Ring Road - Wazirabad Bridge
2. Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Mahatma Gandhi Marg – DKFO – AIIMS Chowk – Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Sarai Kale Khan - Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Vikas Marg
Apart from the above diversions, movement of commercial vehicles within Delhi will be contained primarily on Ring Road. Commercial vehicles moving from Rani Jhansi Road to ISBT will be diverted towards Vir Banda Bairagi Marg and New Rohtak Road.
In view of the Supreme Court judgment, non-destined commercial vehicles will not be allowed entry into Delhi. They will be diverted to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway.
In case of flooding in the vicinity of ISBT Kashmiri Gate, buses coming from Ghaziabad side will be terminated near Seelampur Metro Station. Other vehicular traffic coming from Ghaziabad side will be diverted to Pushta Road.
Traffic coming from Wazirabad Bridge to Majnu Ka Tila will be diverted towards Mukarba Chowk. Traffic coming from Boulevard Road to ISBT will be diverted towards Shamnath Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Marg.
Commuters are advised to postpone travel plans to low-lying areas in view of a high alert issued by the administration and in case of an unavoidable journey the above mentioned roads should be excluded from travel plans.
The opposition grouping to take on the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls is set to expand with more parties joining in at the second unity meeting being convened by the Congress next week in Bengaluru
Leaders of 24 non-BJP parties have been invited for the meet on July 17 and 18, the first edition of which saw the participation of 15 parties. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also expected to attend a dinner meeting on July 17 where leaders of these parties will be present
There will be a more structured formal meeting the next day, where the opposition front would further strategise its plans to take on the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls.
Sources said the MDMK, KDMK, VCK, RSP, Forward Bloc, IUML, Kerala Congress(Joseph) and Kerala Congress (Mani) are among the political parties that will join the second opposition meeting.
A senior opposition leader said he has received an invite from the Congress president to attend the dinner meeting followed by a formal meeting the next day. The 24 opposition parties have together around 150 Lok Sabha members currently and are seeking to expand their base.
Opposition parties are likely to deliberate on a broad plan for their unity efforts, where they intend to put up one common candidate against the BJP across the country, sources said. The first such meeting of opposition parties was held in Bihar's Patna on June 23.
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar conducted an aerial survey of rain-affected areas in the state on Wednesday. The work of providing relief to the affected people is ongoing," he said.
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar conducted an aerial survey of rain-affected areas in the state today
The work of providing relief to the affected people is ongoing, says CM.
"Pleased to have met H.E. Sheikh @MhmdAlissa, Secretary General of @MWLOrg and Chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars," PM Narendra Modi tweeted. "We had a great exchange of views on furthering inter-faith dialogue, countering extremist ideologies, promoting global peace, and deepening partnership between India and Saudi Arabia."
"Pleased to have met H.E. Sheikh @MhmdAlissa, Secretary General of @MWLOrg and Chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars," PM Narendra Modi tweeted. "We had a great exchange of views on furthering inter-faith dialogue, countering extremist ideologies, promoting global peace, and deepening partnership between India and Saudi Arabia."
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking help in containing the rising water level of the Yamuna River. "Yamuna's level has reached 207.55 meters by 1 pm in Delhi, this is well above the danger mark," Kejriwal wrote.
My letter to Union Home Minister on Yamuna flood levels…
"It hasn't rained in Delhi for three days, yet Yamuna's level is rising. The water level is not rising due to rain but due to the release of water from the Hathnikund barrage. It is my request that the water should be released from Hathinikund at a limited level, so that Yamuna's water level does not increase further," Kejriwal further wrote. He also underscored that the floods do not send a good message to the world since Delhi is the host city of the upcoming G20 meeting.
The Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab is carrying out relief and rescue operations in districts facing flood like situations. In an official release, the BSF said that villages in border areas under Ferozpur district are under flood threat due to the river Satluj.
"In view of the current situation, the deployed troops of BSF in co-ordination with civil administration and district police are conducting rescue and evacuation operations for civilians of bordering villages with the help of BSF Water Wing and BSF Boats," it said in the release. "Besides, the senior officials of the Border Security Force are in touch with the district administration for rescue and relief work."
"BSF commanders at the field are also in touch with respective civil authorities to render all possible assistance," it further said.
"Honorable Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal ji has called an emergency meeting at Delhi Secretariat at 4.30 pm today regarding the rising water level in Yamuna," CMO Delhi tweeted. The water level in the Yamuna river has reached 207.25 metres, which is the highest since 1978.
Honorable Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal ji has called an emergency meeting at Delhi Secretariat at 4.30 pm today regarding the rising water level in Yamuna.
Kejriwal has also sought the intervention of the Central government to stop the rise of Yamuna. "There have been no rains in Delhi last 2 days, however, levels of Yamuna are rising due to abnormally high volumes of water being released by Haryana at Hathnikund barrage. Urge Centre to intervene and ensure that levels in Yamuna don’t rise further," Kejriwal tweeted.
Central Water Commission predicts 207.72 meter water level in Yamuna tonite. Not good news for Delhi.
There have been no rains in Delhi last 2 days, however, levels of Yamuna are rising due to abnormally high volumes of water being released by Haryana at Hathnikund barrage.
Hitting out at Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, said "Mamata ji's politics has become uglier than the politics of the Left parties. Why have your politics become full of atrocities? We need an answer. Court has to intervene during every election in the state."
Central government takes big step to ease the rising price of Tomato; cheaper tomatoes in NCR region from Friday
WATCH #LIVE here-https://t.co/5C8MAHseYi pic.twitter.com/ZifJ9h5W4n
The Delhi government is fully prepared to tackle any situation. We are regularly conducting evacuations near the Yamuna River. Several embankments have been installed to prevent the breach of water. We are monitoring the situation continuously: Atishi, Delhi Minister
The Delhi has issued advisory for the national capital and imposed section 144 in flood prone areas.
This comes after the Yamuna River in Delhi has risen over the 206-metre evacuation level, requiring officials to relocate residents living in flood-prone districts to safer ones.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav while speaking on the charge sheet filed against him land-for-job scam case stated, "The first chargesheet was filed agsinst me in 2017, and now it is 2023, only god knows what happened in six years. When i was taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not protest, now they are protesting on the chargesheet.
Big leap for India's space sector as ISRO develops small satellite launch vehicle; deadline for ISRO's pilot project in July 22.
WATCH #LIVE here-https://t.co/5C8MAHsMNQ pic.twitter.com/LQHIInmSlt
Kohima, Nagaland | Assam Rifles seized smuggled foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.35 crore at a mobile vehicle check post near Merima Bypass Road in the Kohima district of Nagaland on July 11: Assam Rifles.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting on Delhi rain and flood condition.
#WATCH | Convicts of Kerala Professor TJ Joseph hand chopping case being taken away from NIA Special Court in Kochi.— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023
After the second phase of the trial that ended 12 years after the incident, NIA Special Court convicted six and acquitted five of the accused today. pic.twitter.com/dS4LxC9Sd5
BJP's ruckus on the third day of Bihar Vidhansabha Monsoon session. BJP MLAs are protesting and shouting slogans against the government by coming inside the house. All BJP MLAs are demanding Tejashwi Yadav's resignation. The Bihar Assembly session is adjourned till tomorrow. During the uproar, the BJP MLAs not only threw the chairs kept in the well here and there but also broke the chair.
Ruckus reported during Bihar monsoon session; BJP demands Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's resignation.
WATCH #LIVE here-https://t.co/5C8MAHseYi pic.twitter.com/ShkB8ltPM0