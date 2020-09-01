Polo To Be Deployed At Delhi Metro; Belongs To Same Breed Of Dog Which Captured Bin Laden

With the Delhi Metro set to resume operations under Unlock 4, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has posted Belgian Malinois dog - Polo - to perform his first duty at the metro stations. This would be the first time a Belgian Malinois breed dog will be deployed at any establishment in the national capital. Interestingly, Polo also belongs to the same breed of dogs which was instrumental in capture of global terrorist and al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden.

'The only dog who can...'

"He is the only dog who is a master of all three trades - sniff, attack and guard while other breads like German shepherd and Labrador can perform only one task," his handler M Mariselvam told ANI.

READ | Delhi Metro Tweets Tweaked Version Of Green Day Song, Netizens Say 'good To See You'

"He is totally different from others because of his agility, attacking skill and sniffing sense. He belongs to the same breed which was used in an operation to eliminate Osama Bin Laden. He can walk almost 40 kilometres while other dogs can walk up to 4-7 kilometres. He can attack also in case of any terror attack and has outstanding sniffing sense," Inspector Rajender Pilania said.

The CISF K9 team which will be at helm of security at the metro, is set to deploy Polo at major metro stations like Rajiv Chowk, Kashmiri gate etc. CISF has 61 dogs in all which will be deployed across different locations. "They will be working in different shifts of four hours. They are well-trained dogs who are masters in different trade, except Polo. He knows everything," Inspector Pilania said.

READ | 'Number Of Entry Points To Delhi Metro Stations To Be Heavily Curtailed Whenever It Reopens'

From limiting the number of people in lifts to longer halting time for trains, Delhi Metro has planned various restrictions that would be followed after its services resume on September 7 for the first time amid COVID-19 pandemic. "As per the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlock 4, the Delhi Metro will be resuming its services for the public from September 7 onwards in a calibrated manner," the DMRC said in a statement.

READ | Longer Halting Time, Less People In Lifts: Delhi Metro's Plans Ahead Of Resumption Of Services

READ | Delhi Metro To Resume Services From Sep 7 In Calibrated Manner: DMRC