Delhi Metro Tweets Tweaked Version Of Green Day Song, Netizens Say 'good To See You'

As the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) recently announced its plans of resuming services September 7 onwards, its official Twitter account celebrated the news by tweaking one of the most famous songs about the month ‘September’ by Green Day. While the original song says “wake me up when September ends”, DMRC updated the last word to “starts” implying that after several months of services being halted in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, they will resume this month. The Twitter post by DMRC, marking “Metro back on track” was shared on August 31 and has already garnered over 10k views.

Several months have gone so fast,

Wake me up when September starts. #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/9pWba62ANn — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 31, 2020

Read - Netflix 'Ta-Dum' Intro Sound Shortlisted From ‘goat Bleating’, Now Has 'extended Version'

Read - Australia: Massive 14-foot-long Crocodile Rescued From Tourist Destination

Netizens say ‘good to know’

Several internet users either retweeted the post or commented saying that it is “good to know” DMRC has finally rolled out a plan to start the services. Hundreds of thousands of commuters in the National Capital are solely dependent on Metro services for intra-city travels but even though the unlocking of COVID-19 lockdown was under process, DMRC will finally start running trains by September 7.

From limiting the number of people in lifts to longer halting time for trains, Delhi Metro has planned various restrictions that would be followed after its services resume on September 7 for the first time amid COVID-19 pandemic. "As per the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlock 4, the Delhi Metro will be resuming its services for the public from September 7 onwards in a calibrated manner," the DMRC said in a statement.

Good to see you Delhi metro lifeline of Delhi NCR people .....💕



By the way nibba & nibbi is very happy after your announcement..🤣 — mahi_khan_82 (@Mahikhan436) September 1, 2020

I am very excited to travel in the metro to get very upset, by changing the DTC buses. — Girraj yadav (@Girrajyadv) August 31, 2020

Good to see you delhi Metro lifeline of Delhi NCR people.



By the Way Nibba and Nibbi is very happy after your announcement . — राम राजेंद्र गुप्ता (@Ram_Gupta_1990) August 31, 2020

Dear Delhi Metro, hope you took good care of yourself. Time is coming to get yourselves back on track. So hope you are all buckled and oiled up. ✌️🤘👍 — Deepesh Kumar Sao (@DKumarsao) August 31, 2020

Summer has gone soo fast... And now WINTER is coming.. All excited.. — Atul James Toppo (@AtulJamesToppo1) August 31, 2020

Read - Elderly Couple Recreates Wedding Day On 60th Anniversary With Unique Photoshoot; See Pics

Read - Irish Dance Routine Crosses 10 Mn Views On Instagram, Netizens Admire Synchronisation



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.