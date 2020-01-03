Indian Army Distributes Competitive Exam Textbooks To Students In Poonch

In a bid to help the children, the Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles distributed textbooks for competitive examinations among students in Poonch district's Loran on Thursday. The event witnessed participation of scores of students, teachers, and other locals.

"These books are very beneficial for competitive exam preparations," said Mohammad Shafiq, a student.

"These General Knowledge books are very useful for the students of the remote area like this.

This is however not the first time that the Indian Army has done this. Earlier the 12th Battalion of the Jat Regiment distributed books and school furniture to two flood-affected schools in Poonch's Degwar Village. Furthermore, to help children resume their studies, the army unit provided them with school books, blackboards, almirahs, and school desks.

Army organises free Medical Camp in Rajouri

The Indian Army organised a free medical camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on December 28 and a large number of people attended it. The camp was organised with an aim to provide basic medical facilities for patients who could not afford the required treatments or medicines. Along with free medical check-up, and treatment, free medicines were also given to the people.

As Rajouri is located near the border, not many doctors practice there. The medical camp has greatly helped the patients. The Army had previously organised similar camps in Poonch and other far-flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

"This is not the first time we have set up a camp for poor people. We try to advertise this in media so that people living in far off places can also come for the treatment. We are providing them with all kinds of treatment including free medicines," an Army Officer MK Singh told the media.

"We have even asked the government hospital to collaborate with us so that it shows a tie-up between Army and civil. It is our duty to keep our people together and safe," the Officer said.

(With Inputs from ANI)