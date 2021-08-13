Post-COVID-19 Complications On Rise Across India, Warns Delhi Hospital

While India is under the threat of a third wave of coronavirus, Delhi hospitals has been witnessing a rise in patients with post-COVID complications. Confirming the same, hospital authorities have reported a rise in such patients.

Hike in patients with post-COVID complications

Speaking to ANI, Dr M Wali of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital stated about the rise in the cases of patients with post-COVID complications. He also added that these cases are from the first and second phases and he has been witnessing around 5-6 cases daily.

He said, "These cases are from the first and second waves. I am seeing 5-6 cases daily. The patients have complications like muscle cramps, nausea, fatigue, excessive hair fall, brain fog, palpitation. Few people have developed cardiac problems. Many come with visual impairment or pains in the eyes. These all post covid syndrome. Scientifically we called these long haulers."

Further, he said that hospitals don't need ICU but they definitely need more beds for such patients as many are coming with complain of breathlessness. He also said that the arrangements of oxygen have been done at the hospital.

Earlier in July, several neurology departments in private hospitals of Delhi were experiencing a surge in cases of post-COVID complications. They were experiencing symptoms such as fatigue, brain-fogging, critical illness, neuromyopathy, and post-COVID stroke. Most of the patients were reported from young to middle-aged.

Several other states have also reported similar cases including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and many more. Necessary steps are being taken for addressing the rise in cases.

Covid-19 in India

According to the data issued by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, India has reported 41,195 fresh Covid-19 cases and 490 deaths in the past 24 hours. There has been a steady fall in cases which is a positive sign. Also, vaccination drives are effectively carried out for vaccinating more and more people. Also, door-to-door vaccination services are provided in the States.

Meanwhile, Delhi had reported 49 new cases and zero death as reported by the city health department. Also, the positivity rate stands at 0.07 per cent.

(Image Credits: ANI)