Post Mohali Blast, Intelligence Warns Agencies On New Terror Group 'Lashker-E-Khalsa'

The Intelligence Bureau has warned other intelligence agencies as well as the state police over the formation of the group 'Lashker-E-Khalsa'. This comes after an explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali on Monday.

The 'Lashker-E-Khalsa' is known to be active on social media in order to recruit people. ANI reported that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has a social media presence under the name of LeK. It aims to establish a new group and recruit people to destabilise peace in the country.

"A Pakistani Intelligence Operative using pseudonym "Amar Khalistani" is actively making efforts to cultivate new recruits through a Facebook ID to plan terrorist activities in the country. It has also been learnt that ISI is planning to establish a new outfit namely "Lashker-E-Khalsa" very soon in which they will recruit Afghan nationals for terrorist activities in India especially Jammu and Kashmir," the IB document read.

The document also read that Pakistani intelligence operative (PIO) "Amar Khalistani" is also reportedly managing multiple Facebook pages under the name of "Azad Khalistan and Kashmir".

Moreover, it is also believed that ISI has re-activated its Kashmir-Khalistan (K2) desk so that pro-Khalistan and anti-India supporters in Kashmir can be brought to a common platform. The K2 desk is eyeing to exploit sentiments in Punjab and Kashmir.

Mohali intelligence HQ blast

A blast was reported in the late hours of Monday at the Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali. Investigation has revealed that the blast was caused using a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) which impacted the third floor of the building at around 7.45 p.m.

The Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters, which is located in sector 77, SAS Nagar, was quickly cordoned off and security was beefed up around the area. Following the explosion, the Mohali Police informed that there were no casualties and the forensic teams arrived to further investigate the incident.

With ANI inputs