Power Centers Trying To Derail ED's Investigation In Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Sources

A top source in the Enforcement Directorate has informed Republic TV that certain sections of those in power are attempting to derail the investigation in the Kerala Gold Smuggling case and its allied investigation including money laundering and kickbacks in flagship projects of the Kerala government.

Source: 'Power centres trying to derail investigation'

On Wednesday, a 35-second audiotape, allegedly by Swapna Suresh, incarcerated in Women's jail in Thiruvananthapuram, had emerged which had caused a flutter of conspiracy theories.

Prominent among them, one had alleged that the ED is working at the behest of the Central government and is unnecessarily trying to implicate Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in the case.

In the audiotape, Swapna is purportedly heard to say that the ED is trying to make her an approver if she spills the Chief Minister's name.

However, top sources in the ED told Republic TV that Swapna Suresh being the prime accused can not be made an approver. ED sources also denied the allegation that they are trying to implicate anyone.

"The probe is going on in a professional manner and it is no one's agenda to wrongly fix anyone in the case," a probe team member said, requesting anonymity.

The top official source also said complete consent of the accused was taken and she signed it only after reading and understanding the contents of her statement. It is also reported that ED has called Pinarayi Vijayan's additional private secretary CM Raveendran who has been avoiding appearing before the probe team on account of Covid infection.

It is understood that ED has sought details of key infrastructure projects of the Kerala govt. Sources tell Republic TV that ED has already identified the beneficiaries of kickbacks in one of the LIFE Mission projects.

"ED will soon unearth the discrepancies in the remaining projects as well," the official said.

