Last Updated:

Power Sector Employees To Stage Satyagrah Against Unilateral Passage Of Electricity Bill

Power sector employees and engineers will protest against the Electricity Amendment Bill, by holding a four-day satyagrah at Jantar Mantar, Delhi from Tuesday

Written By
Aakansha Tandon
Electricity Amendment Bill

PTI/ANI


Upset with the unilateral announcement of the passage of the Electricity Amendment Bill 2021 by the central government, in the parliament, the power sector employees and engineers have decided to protest their disapproval against the bill, by holding a 4- day ‘Satyagrah’ on Jantar Mantar Delhi, starting Tuesday.

The protest is organised by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees & Engineers (NCCOEEE). Talking to news agency PTI, All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) Chairman Shailendra Dubey said that the protest is being supported by various organizations across the country as they wanted the bill to be thoroughly discussed in the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament before it is passed as a law. We do not support the unilateral passage of the bill, as it will severely affect the employees of the power sector and common people.

Satyagrah in Delhi for 4 days (Aug 3-6) 

Speaking of the protest, Dubey told that it will take place in a phased manner over four days starting Aug 3. The power sector employees of the Northern region will participate on August 3, the Eastern and the North Eastern will protest next on Aug 4 and the Western Region and the Southern Region on August 5, 6.  After 4 days, about 1.5 million power employees and engineers will resort to a one-day strike/work boycott on August 10, across the country. Through the agitation, we want to condemn the government’s unipartite approach to the amendments and we do not want the bill to be rushed through both houses.

READ | Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre, says 'Modi Government not allowing Opposition to function'

Want thorough discussion on the provisions of Electricity Bill in Parliament: AIPEF Chairman

The bill, if enacted in the current form may have far-reaching adverse effects on the employees and the common man. Many provisions of Electricity Amendment Bill 2021, are anti-people and anti-employee, he added.

READ | A Parliament pandemonium drowns out debate, Lok Sabha passes 2 important bills

All the employees, engineers and stakeholders of the power sector are only demanding that sufficient time and thought should be given on the provisions of the new amendment. The Bill should not be passed in Parliament in haste and it should be referred to the standing committee on the energy of Parliament, and the main stakeholders of the power sector including consumers and electricity employees should be given proper opportunity to express their viewpoint on the Bill before placing it in Parliament, Dubey suggested.

READ | Rajya Sabha Monsoon Session's productivity just 13.70%; disruptions eat 40 of 50 hours

(With PTI Inputs)
Image: PTI/ANI

READ | Republic top 10: Forces on killing of Pulwama terrorist, RS Monsoon Session's productivity
READ | Rajya Sabha lost 40 working hours in first 2 weeks of monsoon session
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND