Prashant Kishor Denounces NRC Implementation Arguments, Maintains Stand On CAA

Political strategist, Prashant Kishor took to the microblogging website, Twitter and confronted the supporters of Citizenship (Amendment) Act by affirming that they cannot fight the protesters by stating that nationwide NRC has not yet been implemented in India. He shrugged off this point in the supporters' argument and added that this claim is "not convincing" as there is a difference between not yet "announced" and not having NRC at all. This comes amid the nationwide protests on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act are on a rise. Prashant Kishor also referred to NRC in the CAA debate as there have been claims stating that NRC + CAA would be undemocratic and can be used for ethnic cleansing in the country.

The argument that no nationwide #NRC has been ANNOUNCED is not convincing as it is not the SAME as clearly stating that there will be No #NRC — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 19, 2019

Prasant Kishor on CAA + NRC

Earlier, JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor expressed his disagreement towards the Act and stated that both the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) together would be a "lethal combo" in the hands of the government. He accused that these two things together aim to 'systematically discriminate and prosecute people based on religion'. He took to his official Twitter handle and expressed his concerns over the Citizenship Amendment Bill and NRC.

Read: Prashant Kishor takes a jibe at BJP, calls NRC 'Demonetization of Citizenship'

We are told that #CAB is bill to grant citizenship and not to take it from anyone. But the truth is together with #NRC, it could turn into a lethal combo in the hands of Government to systematically discriminate and even prosecute people based on religion.#NotGivingUp — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 12, 2019

Read: Prashant Kishor Ramps Up Opposition To CAB; Makes Dire Prediction About 'CAB + NRC Combo'

Amit Shah on NRC

The Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah has time and again in different rallies, speeches and campaigns reiterated that he is going to implement nationwide NRC. The Home Minister said in Rajya Sabha had said, "Currently NRC is a part of Assam Accord. We will ensure that all the illegal immigrants and infiltrators living on every inch of this country will be identified and deport them as per the international law. How is it possible that anyone can come and settle down here? The country cannot run like this. Those who are its citizens should stay here only and they only have the right to the resources of this country."

Read: NRC Will Be Implemented In West Bengal: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Read: NRC Debate: 'Will Identify And Deport Infiltrators From Every Inch Of The Country,' Says Home Minister Amit Shah In Warning Over Illegal Immigrants In Parliament