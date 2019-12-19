The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Prashant Kishor Denounces NRC Implementation Arguments, Maintains Stand On CAA

General News

Political strategist, Prashant Kishor took to the microblogging website, Twitter and expressed dismay over the arguments stating NRC is still not implemented

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Prashant Kishor

Political strategist, Prashant Kishor took to the microblogging website, Twitter and confronted the supporters of Citizenship (Amendment) Act by affirming that they cannot fight the protesters by stating that nationwide NRC has not yet been implemented in India. He shrugged off this point in the supporters' argument and added that this claim is "not convincing" as there is a difference between not yet "announced" and not having NRC at all. This comes amid the nationwide protests on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act are on a rise. Prashant Kishor also referred to NRC in the CAA debate as there have been claims stating that NRC + CAA would be undemocratic and can be used for ethnic cleansing in the country. 

Prasant Kishor on CAA + NRC

Earlier, JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor expressed his disagreement towards the Act and stated that both the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) together would be a "lethal combo" in the hands of the government. He accused that these two things together aim to 'systematically discriminate and prosecute people based on religion'. He took to his official Twitter handle and expressed his concerns over the Citizenship Amendment Bill and NRC.

Read: Prashant Kishor takes a jibe at BJP, calls NRC 'Demonetization of Citizenship'

Read: Prashant Kishor Ramps Up Opposition To CAB; Makes Dire Prediction About 'CAB + NRC Combo'

Amit Shah on NRC

The Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah has time and again in different rallies, speeches and campaigns reiterated that he is going to implement nationwide NRC. The Home Minister said in Rajya Sabha had said, "Currently NRC is a part of Assam Accord. We will ensure that all the illegal immigrants and infiltrators living on every inch of this country will be identified and deport them as per the international law. How is it possible that anyone can come and settle down here? The country cannot run like this. Those who are its citizens should stay here only and they only have the right to the resources of this country."

Read: NRC Will Be Implemented In West Bengal: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Read: NRC Debate: 'Will Identify And Deport Infiltrators From Every Inch Of The Country,' Says Home Minister Amit Shah In Warning Over Illegal Immigrants In Parliament

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES