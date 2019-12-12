The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Prashant Kishor Ramps Up Opposition To CAB; Makes Dire Prediction About 'CAB + NRC Combo'

General News

JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor on Thursday raised his objection against the NDA government's Citizenship Amendment Bill and National Register of Citizens (NRC)

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
Prashant Kishor

Even after the JD(U) lent its support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament, JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor expressed his disagreement towards the bill and stated that both CAB and National Register of Citizens (NRC) together will be a "lethal combo" in the hands of government to 'systematically discriminate and prosecute people based on religion.' 

The JD(U) leader also took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday and expressed his concerns over the Citizenship Amendment Bill and NRC

Earlier on Wednesday, Kishor had cautioned the party leadership on lending support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), stating that the party must think about those for a moment who reposed their faith and trust in it in 2015. He even took to his official Twitter handle and cautioned the party about the same.

READ | Infiltration from Pak being ignored: Sena after passage of CAB

This is not the first time that the JD(U) leader had expressed his disappointment towards the bill. He had also taken to his official Twitter handle on Monday and had expressed his disappointment about JD(U) supporting CAB in the Lok Sabha.

READ | JDU rift over CAB explodes: Prashant Kishor reminds CM Nitish Kumar of 'victory of 2015'

About CAB

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities who fleed fearing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and entered India on or before December 31, 2014. CAB was approved by the Parliament after Rajya Sabha passed the bill on December 11.

125 members of the Rajya Sabha voted in favour of the Bill while 105 MPs voted against the Bill. BJP's former ally Shiv Sena did not participate in the voting. The Bill, which grants citizenship to the non-Muslims who arrived in India before December 31, 2014, was approved by the lower house of the parliament on Monday night with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes. 391 members were present in Lok Sabha at the time of voting. 

READ | Nitish Kumar's aide claims 'personal opinions don't amount to division in JD(U)' over CAB

READ | Chinks in JDU: Prashant Kishor opposes Nitish Kumar's stand on Citizenship Amendment Bill

(With inputs from ANI)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST