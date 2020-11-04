Prasoon Joshi Pens Message For Arnab Goswami, Says, 'You Have Nerves Of Steel'

Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification and renowned lyrcisit Prasoon Joshi came out in support of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami after Mumbai police in a blatant abuse of power arrested him on Wednesday morning.

"You have nerves of steel ,resilience and inner strength. Can only imagine what you and family must be going through but please keep the faith," wrote Joshi on Twitter.

Arnab arrested

In a shocking attack on the Republic Media Network, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning reached Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami's residence, barged into his room, assaulted him and then arrested him. The Mumbai Police also manhandled Arnab and as many as 8 police vehicles and at least 40-50 Police personnel were in his building premises. Moreover, the Mumbai Police blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police wanted his phone.

This comes after the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in his latest fake news plant called Arnab "the biggest hawala operator in the city of Mumbai." Tearing apart the Mumbai Police's ridiculous claim Arnab Goswami stressed that the network sustains only on the blessings of the viewers. Speaking on 'The Debate' on Tuesday, he brought to the viewers' attention a piece of paper that is framed in his office. Mentioning that it showed the first week of television ratings when Republic TV was launched, he recalled that the channel topped the ranking charts then itself.

