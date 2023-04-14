Preparations For Char Dham Yatra In Final Stages; Know How And Where To Register?

The final preparations for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand are underway, followed by the verification of the pilgrims.

At Barkot for Yamunotri, Hina for Gangotri, Sonprayag for Kedarnath, and Pandukeshwar for Badrinath, scanner equipment will be installed for verification. Registration of pilgrims for the Char Dham Yatra will be done in three steps, according to the administration.

A pilgrim's registration will be confirmed by scanning the QR code with a smartphone when their passenger wristband and a copy of their physical registration are accepted as valid identification.

During the preparation for the yearly pilgrimage, Uttarakhand Health Secretary Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar examined the health ATMs set up at the sub-district hospital in Srinagar and the base hospital in Srikot.

During his inspection, Kumar provided the hospital management with the required instructions to ensure the efficient operation of the health ATMs. He also requested that a technical person be stationed at these ATMs for the comfort of the Char Dham pilgrims.

The Health Secretary said, "I asked the chief medical officer, Pauri, to work with the paramedical staff in making travel arrangements and ensuring other necessary preparations. As many as 50 health ATMs have been set up by Hewlett Packard Enterprises under corporate social responsibility (CSR) in various medical units identified in the Garhwal division, on the Yatra route, for regular health check-ups of pilgrims. Parameters like blood pressure, sugar level, body temperature, oxygen content, body fat, and 70 free tests, including index, dehydration, and pulse rate, will be done.""Healthcare services are being improved on the Yatra route, and the number of Health ATMs will be increased in the coming days. The health officer was also directed to run an intensive checking campaign of food items in various hotels, dhabas, and restaurants by putting together a team on the pilgrimage route in the Pauri district," he said.

How to register for the Char Dhaam Yatra?

Char Dham Yatra registration is compulsory for every pilgrim who wants to perform the ritual. Travellers can register in four easy steps:

1) Fill up the Chardham Yatra registration form.

2) Submit it with the required documents

3) Pay a processing fee via an online payment gateway or offline at banks and post offices

4) Download an electronic copy of the registration certificate.

Steps to follow for Registration of Chaar Dham Yatra

Step 1: The registration can be done on the official website of the Char Dham Yatra; for the website, click here.

Step 2: Click on the "Register" option in the top-right corner of your screen.

Step 3: A new page of the registration form will open.

Step 4: Fill up the required details and click on "register."

Step 5: A new window will appear with the message "Activate your registered login details."

Step 6: You will receive the login credentials on your registered email address.

Step 7: Now open your registered email address and click on the link to activate your ID.

Step 7: After logging in, click on the "Book Darshan" tab.

Step 8: Fill up the required details of your journey schedule and click on "Proceed."

Step 9: A new window will appear, recheck the dates as per the travel time between two temples and click on confirm.

Step 10: Fill in the pilgrim’s details and upload the required documents. Click on "proceed."

Step 11: Now the online payment gateway will open.

Step 12: Make the payments, and the registration is done.

Step 13: You will receive the Char Dham registration slip and payment slip on the registered email id. Make sure you will carry the printout of the slip while travelling.