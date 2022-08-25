President Droupadi Murmu To Confer National Awards To 46 Teachers On Sept 5

In an effort to celebrate and honor the teachers of the country on September 5, President Droupadi Murmu will confer "National Awards to Teachers 2022" to celebrate the National Teachers' Day. It has been announced that 46 teachers have been selected from across the country for the honour. The selected teachers are from states including Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra and Telangana among other regions.

According to news agency ANI, the Ministry of Education has been organising a function at Vigyan Bhawan on September 5 every year to confer the awards to the best teachers in the country. The teachers have been selected through a rigorous transparent and online three-stage selection process.

The function is being organised in view to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

National Awards To Teachers 2022

The purpose of the National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country. It is also to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry are improving the quality of school education and are making learning a fun process for children.

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education has been organising the national level function on Teachers Day every year to confer the awards to the best teachers of the country. The awards ceremony is conducted every year since 2018.

Teachers who will receive the honour in 2022