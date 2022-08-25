President Droupadi Murmu To Confer National Awards To 46 Teachers On Sept 5

In an effort to celebrate and honor the teachers of the country on September 5, President Droupadi Murmu will confer "National Awards to Teachers 2022" to celebrate the National Teachers' Day. It has been announced that 46 teachers have been selected from across the country for the honour. The selected teachers are from states including Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra and Telangana among other regions.
According to news agency ANI, the Ministry of Education has been organising a function at Vigyan Bhawan on September 5 every year to confer the awards to the best teachers in the country. The teachers have been selected through a rigorous transparent and online three-stage selection process.
The function is being organised in view to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.
National Awards To Teachers 2022
The purpose of the National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country. It is also to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry are improving the quality of school education and are making learning a fun process for children.
The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education has been organising the national level function on Teachers Day every year to confer the awards to the best teachers of the country. The awards ceremony is conducted every year since 2018.
Teachers who will receive the honour in 2022
- Anju Dahiya, Lecturer, Govt S Sec School Barwasni, District - Sonipat (Haryana)
- Yudhveer, JBT Incharge of the School, GPS Anoga, District - Chamba (Himachal Pradesh)
- Virender Kumar, Teacher, GSSS Dharogra, District - Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)
- Harpreet Singh, Head Teacher, Govt. Primary Smart School Bihla, District - Barnala (Punjab)
- Arun Kumar Garg, Principal, GMSS Datewas, District - Mansa (Punjab)
- Rajni Sharma, Teacher, Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya, District - North West Delhi (Delhi)
- Kaustubh Chandra Joshi, Principal, SDS GIC Pratappur-Chakaluwa, District - Nainital (Uttarakhand)
- Seema Rani, Principal, Government Senior Secondary School - Dhanas - Chandigarh (UT), District - Chandigarh (Chandigarh)
- Sunita, Teacher, GSSS Badhir Bikaner, District - Bikaner (Rajasthan)
- Durga Ram Muwal, Teacher, Government Upper Primary School Pargiyapada, District - Udaipur (Rajasthan)
- Maria Murena Miranda, Principal, Government High School Morpirla, District - South Goa (Goa)
- Umesh Bharatbhai Vala, Teacher, Saint Mary School Rajkot, District - Rajkot (Gujarat)
- Neeraj Saxena, Teacher, Govt Primary School Salegarh, District - Raisen (Madhya Pradesh)
- Om Prakash Patidar, Lecturer, Govt. Excellence Higher Secondary School Shajapur, District - Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh)
- Mamta Ahar, Assistant Teacher, Govt Primary School P Sakharam Dubey, District - Raipur (Chhattisgarh)
- Kavita Sanghvi, Principal, Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School, District - Mumbai (Maharashtra)
- Iswar Chandra Nayak, Teacher, Government Upper Primary School Kanapur, District - Puri (Odisha)
- Buddhadev Dutta, Teacher, Joypur Primary School, District - Bankura (West Bengal)
- Javid Ahmed Rather, Principal, Government Boys Higher Secondary School Baramulla, District - Baramula (Jammu And Kashmir)
- Mohd Jabir, Teacher, Government Middle School Karith, District - Kargil (Ladakh)
- Khursheed Ahmad, Teacher, Composite School Sahawa, District - Deoria (Uttar Pradesh)
- Saurabh Suman, Teacher, Lalit Narayan Laxmi Narayan Project Girls High School, District - Supaul (Bihar)
- Nishi Kumari, Teacher, Mahadev Higher Secondary School, District - Patna (Bihar)
- Amit Kumar, Teacher, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Theog, District - Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)
- Sidharth Yonzone, Principal, Eklavya Model Residential School, District - Gyalshing, Eklavya Model Residential School
- Jainus Jacob, Teacher, Kendriya Vidyalaya Thrissur, District - Thrissur, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan
- G Ponsankari , Teacher, Kendriya Vidyalaya Tumakuru, District - Tumakuru, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan
- Umesh T P, Teacher, GLPS Amruthapura, District - Chitradurga (Karnataka)
- Mimi Yhoshii, Head Teacher, GMS Officers Hill, District - Kohima (Nagaland)
- Nongmaithem Gautam Singh, Teacher, Eastern Ideal High School, District - Imphal East (Manipur)
- Mala Jigdal Dorjee, Principal, Modern Senior Secondary School, District - Gangtok (Sikkim)
- Gamchi Timre R. Marak, Head Teacher, Educere Higher Secondary School, District - East Garo Hills (Meghalaya)
- Santosh Nath, Acting Head Teacher, South Mirzapur High School, District - South Tripura (Tripura)
- Meenakshi Goswami, Principal, CNS Higher Secondary School, District - Sonitpur (Assam)
- Shipra , Teacher, Tata Workers Union High School Kadma, District - East Singhbum (Jharkhand)
- Dr Ravi Aruna, Teacher, Asnra Zilla Parishad High School Kanuru, District - Krishna (Andhra Pradesh)
- T N Sridhar, Teacher, Zilla Parishad High School, District - Mahbubnagar (Telangana)
- Kandala Ramaiah, Teacher, ZP High School Abbapur, District - Mulugu (Telangana)
- Sunitha Rao, Principal, Delhi Public School Nacharam, District – Medchal Malkajgiri (Telangana /Central Board of Secondary Education)
- Vandna Shahi, Principal, BCM School, District - Ludhiana (Punjab / Central Board of Secondary Education)
- Ramachandran K, Teacher, Panchayat Union Primary School Keelambal, District - Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu)
- Shashikant Sambhajirao Kulthe, Teacher, Zilla Parishad Primary School Damunaiktanda Tqgeorai, District - Beed (Maharashtra)
- Somnath Waman Walke, Teacher, ZPCPS Pargaon Jogeshwari, District - Beed (Maharashtra)
- Aravindaraja D, Teacher, Artchouna Soupraya Naikar Government High School Mudaliarpet, District - Pondicherry (Puducherry)
Special Category for differently abled teachers etc.
- Pradeep Negi , Lecturer, Govt. Inter Collage BHEL, District – Hardwar (Uttarakhand)
- Ranjan Kumar Biswas, PSRT, GSSS Bambooflat, District - South Andamans, (Working with visually impaired students) (Andaman and Nicobar Island)