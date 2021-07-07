President Kovind Accepts Credentials By Envoys Of Thailand, Romania, Kazakhstan, Turkey

President Ram Nath Kovind was presented with credentials from Ambassadors of Thailand, Romania, Kazakhstan and Turkey in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday. The envoys, namely - Pattarat Hongtong, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand; Romania Ambassador Daniela Mariana Sezonov Tane; Kazakhstan ambassador Nurlan Zhalgasbayev and Turkey ambassador Firat Sunel - presented the credentials to President Kovind. Congratulating them, President Kovind conveyed his best wishes to the elected envoys of Thailand, Romania, Kazakhstan and Turkey.

As per ANI, President Kovind expressed how India shared warm and friendly relations with all four countries who envisioned a common goal of peace and prosperity. He went on to speak about India's forefront role in the global efforts to forge a coordinated and decisive response to the COVID-19 pandemic while ensuring collective health and economic well being of all. India being the pharmacy giant of the world, has assisted several nations in supplying and coordinating efforts to ensure smooth delivery of medicines and equipment in the global fight against COVID-19.

The envoys of Thailand, Romania, Kazakhstan and Turkey conveyed good wishes to President Kovind on behalf of their respective leaderships while reiterating their intention to forge deeper ties with India.

President Kovind appoints 8 new governors in a major rearrangement

President Ram Nath Kovind, on Tuesday, appointed new governors to 8 states ahead of the Union cabinet reshuffle. While some were newly appointed, others were transferred. Satyadev Narayan Arya, Governor of Haryana got transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura; Governor of Mizoram, P.S. Sreedharan Pillai was transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa. Bandaru Dattatraya, Governor of Himachal Pradesh got transferred and appointed as Governor of Haryana while Governor of Tripura, Ramesh Bais got transferred and appointed as Governor of Jharkhand.

Thaawarchand Gehlot, who served as a cabinet minister for Social Justice and Empowerment was appointed as the Governor of Karnataka. Among others, Hari Babu Kambhampati, Member of Parliament from Vishakhapatnam has been appointed as the Governor of Mizoram while Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel is now the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar who was earlier a speaker of Goa will now serve as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

(Source- ANI)