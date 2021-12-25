On the occasion of Christmas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the citizens, recalling the 'life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ'. In a tweet, PM Modi noted that Jesus Christ's teachings are based on 'service, kindness and humility'.

"May everyone be healthy and prosperous," wrote the Prime Minister. PM Modi also wished for 'harmony' in his Christmas message:

Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind wishes a merry Christmas to 'Christian brothers and sisters'

In a tweet, President Kovind wished Christmas greetings to 'Christian brothers and sisters, in India and abroad'.

Merry Christmas to fellow citizens, especially to our Christian brothers and sisters, in India and abroad. On this joyous occasion, let us resolve to build a society that is based on the values of justice & liberty and adopt the teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 25, 2021

Christmas 2021: Significance of the festival

The 25th of December is celebrated as Christmas worldwide. It is one of the popular festivals of the year celebrated with various delicacies, decorating Christmas trees with lights, ribbons and more. The celebration is more popular among kids as they await their favourite gifts from mythical figure, Santa Claus.

History & importance of Christmas

Christmas is the birth date of Lord Jesus Christ, who was the second Holy Trinity of Christianity. Born in Bethlehem to Joseph and Mary, Jesus' birth was declared on 25th December in the Western Christian Church. However, the early Christians had many arguments regarding the exact birth date and even the Bible does not claim the exact date on which he was born.

It was Emperor Constantine - the first Christian Roman emperor, who declared December 25 as Christmas. According to an early tradition, Mary was told that she would have a special baby on the 25th of March, and after a period of nine months, on 25th of December, Jesus was born. During the early centuries, the celebration of Jesus Christ's birth was highly opposed as it was considered that martyrs must be honoured on their martyrdom day.

People all around the world celebrate the day by conducting family gatherings, visiting the Church. Their celebration begins from the evening of December 24, called Christmas Eve. On this day, families decorate their own Christmas tree with ornaments, ribbons, fairy lights and much more.

They even wrap the tree with numerous gifts, prepare delicious feasts and sing carols at the Church as the festival marks the end of the year. It is said that on the day of Christmas, God sent his son to the Earth in the form of Jesus to prevent people from any wrongdoings.

As far as the story of Santa Claus is concerned, it is believed that he lives in the North Pole along with his Elves and every year, he rides on his sleigh all around the world to gift children.