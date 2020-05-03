President Kovind & PM Modi Laud Armed Forces' Gesture Of Honouring COVID-19 Warriors

On Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the initiative of the Indian Armed Forces to honour the healthcare workers involved in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Maintaining that the country stands united, President Kovind observed that fellow citizens have resolved to defeat the novel coronavirus through "collective determination" and "discipline". Meanwhile, the PM saluted the persons combating COVID-19 crisis at the frontline. Currently, there are 40,263 confirmed novel coronavirus cases out of which 10,887 persons have recovered while 1,306 deaths have been reported.

Appreciate the gesture of our armed forces to express the country’s gratitude towards all frontline warriors leading the fight against COVID-19. The nation stands united, as all of us reiterate our resolve to defeat corona virus through our collective determination and discipline pic.twitter.com/P5hHl99EkX — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 3, 2020

Saluting those who are at the forefront, bravely fighting COVID-19.



Great gesture by our armed forces. pic.twitter.com/C5qtQqKxmA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2020

Indian Armed Forces honour frontline workers

Earlier in the day, the Armed Forces carried out a series of activities to express solidarity with the frontline warriors involved in the fight against COVID-19. First, the three service chiefs visited the police memorial in Delhi to honour the police deployed for the implementation of the nationwide lockdown. Thereafter, the Indian Air Force choppers and jets including Mig-29, Sukhoi-30, and Jaguar conducted flypasts across India.

The forces showered petals at the Goa Medical College, SNM hospital in Leh, police memorial in Delhi, Sukhna lake in Chandigarh, Dal Lake in Srinagar, the Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhubaneswar and many other places. Additionally, the military bands played patriotic tunes outside various civil hospitals treating COVID-19 patients. Indian Navy ship INS Vikramaditya symbolically punched coronavirus on its lit deck to laud the COVID-19 warriors.

'Lowest COVID-19 mortality rate'

Union Health Minister Dr.Harsh Vardhan stated that India's COVID-19 mortality rate of 3.2% is the lowest in the world. He also mentioned that over 10,000 individuals had recovered from the novel coronavirus and been discharged from hospitals. Furthermore, Dr. Harsh Vardhan highlighted that the country's rate of doubling cases had improved to 12 days.

