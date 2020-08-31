President Kovind And Vice President Naidu Extend Greetings To People On The Eve Of Onam

President Ramnath Kovind and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu have extended their greetings to the people on the eve of Onam. President Kovind in his message said the festival of Onam is a symbol of the country's rich cultural heritage and an expression of gratitude to mother nature at the arrival of a new crop.

'Weaker sections must be taken care of'

The President further said people from the weaker sections of the society must be taken care of in the difficult times of COVID-19 pandemic and sufficient measures needs be taken to protect and safeguard the families and society at large. He further hoped that this festival will strengthen the sense of cooperation and brotherhood in the country and pave the way for prosperity while living in harmony with Mother Nature.

VP extends wishes

While greeting the people on the occasion, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said, Onam is celebrated to honour the memory of the legendary King Mahabali, the honest, kind, and compassionate ruler of Kerala. He said Onam day is marked by traditional games, music and dancing, and the delectable onasadya, the grand feast. Beautiful flower carpets are laid to welcome king Mahabali into homes and hearts. He said Onam is an occasion for family and friends to come together and celebrate.

The Vice President also urged the people to celebrate Onam modestly at home by strictly adhering to COVID health and hygiene norms.

TN Guv, CM Extend Greetings

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and leaders of political parties on Sunday greeted Keralites on the occasion of the Onam festival that will be celebrated on Monday. The Governor said the harvest festival reminded one and all to shed differences and work for progress, take a resolve to dedicate themselves to promote love, compassion and strive towards the progress and prosperity of the nation.

