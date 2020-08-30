Malaika Arora With Sister Amrita & Family Celebrates Onam; Shares Pictures

Malaika Arora, along with sister Amrita, and their family on Sunday celebrated Onam with a delicious lunch spread — called Sadhya. Amrita Arora's husband Shakeel Ladak, their kids Azaan, Rayaan, their mother Joyce Arora featured in the pictures Malaika shared on her Instagram.

Malaika's mother on her Instagram wrote, "Onam - What a glorious day for the family to meet up at home, that too after nearly 5 months. How I have missed these family meals. Normally my home is full of people - my family and dear friends. Missing my dear friends today. I am having the Onam Sadya at my home after 2 years. In the interim, my grand children have grown older and are now really gettin g to understand the meaning of the festival. Eating on a banana leaf was a novel experience for them. The young one had loads of questions on why they were going to eat this way. They were going goggle eyed, as the various dishes were served one by one on the leaf."

Amrita Arora wrote, "Happy Onam ❤️ was indeed an amazing family day at my parents after 5 months @joycearora mom you have outdone urself ...." [sic]

Kareena Kapoor Khan reunites with her squad Malaika, Amrita & Natasha post 6 months

MALAIKA'S MOTHER DESCRIBES THE LUNCH SPREAD (KERALA CUISINE)

Wondering what is on Malaika Arora's dining table on festive occassion Onam? The actor's mother on her Instagram who cooked the entire meal gave details of each item on the table.

She wrote, "My Onam Sadya:

Upp / Inji Puli / Kannimanga Achar / Manga Achar / Vadukapuli Naranga Achar / Chamanthi / Moru Mulaku / Kaya Varathatu/ Sharkara Varatti / Pappadum / Nendran Pazham / Sambaram / Matta Choru / Sambar / Nei / Olan / Puliserry/ Avial / Matanga Eriserry / Velarrika Pachadi / Muttaikose Thoran / Vazhakai Mezhukkapuratti / Kootu Curry / Palada Payasam / Ada Pradhaman"

Malaika Arora to shake a leg on Nora Fatehi's 'Garmi' on 'India's Best Dancer'; see pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.