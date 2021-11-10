Last Updated:

President Kovind Bestows Honorary Rank Of General Of Indian Army On Nepal CoAS

President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army to General Prabhu Ram Sharma, the Army Chief of Nepal.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, 10 November, conferred the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army to General Prabhu Ram Sharma, the Army Chief of Nepal. General Prabhu Ram Sharma reached New Delhi on Tuesday, 9 November on a four-day visit to India after an official invitation from his Indian counterpart. Rashtrapati Bhavan in a tweet informed about conferring the honorary title of Indian Army General to Nepal Army Chief. 

President confers honorary title of Indian Army General to Nepal Army Chief

In the tweet, Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "LIVE: President Kovind confers the Honorary Rank of General of the Indian Army on General Prabhu Ram Sharma, COAS, Nepali Army." Nepal Army Chief General Prabhu Ram Sharma, who is on a four-day visit to India laid wreaths at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. After arriving in India, COAS General received Guard of Honour by the Indian Army Contingent in the South Block Lawns. 

General Prabhu Ram Sharma meets Indian Army Chief

Nepal Army Chief General Prabhu Ram Sharma arrived on a four-day visit to India at the official invitation of Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane. During his visit to India, General Sharma met his Indian counterpart in New Delhi on Tuesday, 9 November. During the meeting, the chief of Army staff of both the nations discussed bolstering "defence cooperation" between Nepal and India. Taking to Twitter, the Indian Army said, "General Prabhu Ram Sharma, Chief of the Army Staff, #NepaliArmy called on General MM Naravane #COAS and exchanged views on further strengthening defence cooperation between the two countries." On his arrival at South Block, General Prabhu Ram Sharma was given a warm welcome by General MM Naravane.

During his stay in India, General Sharma is scheduled to hold meetings with Secretary of Defence Mr Ajay Kumar, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhary, according to Nepal Army. During his visit to India, General Prabhu Ram Sharma is accompanied by his wife, Sunita Sharma, who is also the chairperson of the Nepali Army Wives Association. While the Nepal Army Chief is in India, Vice COAS Lt Gen Bal Krishna Karki will be the officiating COAS of the Nepali Army.  

(Inputs from ANI)

First Published:
