President Kovind Kicks Off Development Projects In Dadra And Nagar Haveli, Daman And Diu

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday inaugurated various development projects in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. President Kovind was reportedly on a one day visit to the Union territory which got merged in December 2019. This is Kovind's fist visit to the union territory after becoming the president of the nation. "I have been told that former President APJ Abdul Kalam had visited Daman in 2003, so it is after 17 years that a president has come to visit Daman," said Kovind expressing happiness of having visited the place.

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony in the union territory, the president has expressed confidence that these projects would give momentum to the development of the region.

The President also said that central government is also taking steps to strengthen the rural economy and it has announced to spend Rs 25 lakh crore on the agriculture sector across the country. Addressing a gathering, Kovind congratulated people on the merger of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli last month.

The Parliament in December last year passed a bill to merge Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli into one unit, with an aim to strengthen administrative efficiency and fast track the development of the two union territories.

The president inaugurated seven new health centres and laid the foundation stone of 15 more such facilities in the newly merged union territory. Besides, he inaugurated a garden near Daman jetty, the Dabhel sports complex in Daman, the renovated Jampore beach of Daman and two high level bridges in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Jampore Seafront Road from Moti Daman Jetty to Jampore Beach and Ayushman Bharat Wellness Centre in Daman were also two of the various projects to be inaugurated by the President on Monday.

(With input from agencies)

