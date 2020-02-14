The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Pulwama Attack: President Kovind Salutes Martyrs, Says 'India Firm In Defeating Terrorism'

Politics

President Kovind expressed his tribute to the martyred jawans of Pulwama terror attack saying that India will remain firm in its fight against terrorism

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
President

President Ram Nath Kovind paid his tribute to the martyred jawans of the horrifying Pulwama terror attack saying that India will remain firm in its fight against terrorism. On Twitter, he said the country salutes the brave soldiers who were martyred in the attack last year.

READ | 'Forever Grateful': HM Amit Shah Pays Homage To The Martyrs Of Pulwama Attack

Other senior leaders also paid homage

READ | Defence Min Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of The 'dastardly' Pulwama Attack

Pulwama Attacks

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

READ | 'No Need Of A Reminder Of Our Incompetence': CPI(M) Neta On Pulwama Attack Anniversary

READ | 'Did Not Forget, Did Not Forgive': CRPF 'salutes' Martyrs Of Pulwama Terror Attack

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AMIT SHAH PAYS HOMAGE TO MARTYRS
PM MODI'S TRIBUTE TO SUSHMA SWARAJ
ARMY CHIEF ON CREATION OF CDS & DMA
NSA SLAPPED ON DR. KAFEEL KHAN
GRENADE BLAST AT LUCKNOW COURT
RCB UNVEILS NEW LOGO FOR DECADE