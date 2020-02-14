Pulwama Attack: President Kovind Salutes Martyrs, Says 'India Firm In Defeating Terrorism'

President Ram Nath Kovind paid his tribute to the martyred jawans of the horrifying Pulwama terror attack saying that India will remain firm in its fight against terrorism. On Twitter, he said the country salutes the brave soldiers who were martyred in the attack last year.

A grateful nation salutes the supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers who lost their lives in the dastardly attack by terrorists in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir on this day last year. We remain firm in our resolve to defeat and eliminate terrorism in all its forms & manifestations. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 14, 2020

READ | 'Forever Grateful': HM Amit Shah Pays Homage To The Martyrs Of Pulwama Attack

Other senior leaders also paid homage

Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2020

Remembering the fallen @crpfindia personnel who were martyred during the dastardly attack in Pulwama(J&K) on this day in 2019.



India will never forget their sacrifice. Entire nation stands united against terrorism and we are committed to continue our fight against this menace. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 14, 2020

I pay homage to the martyrs of Pulwama attack.



India will forever be grateful of our bravehearts and their families who made supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of our motherland. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 14, 2020

READ | Defence Min Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of The 'dastardly' Pulwama Attack

Pulwama Attacks

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

READ | 'No Need Of A Reminder Of Our Incompetence': CPI(M) Neta On Pulwama Attack Anniversary

READ | 'Did Not Forget, Did Not Forgive': CRPF 'salutes' Martyrs Of Pulwama Terror Attack