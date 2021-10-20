President Kovind Lands In Patna For Bihar Assembly Centenary Celebrations

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived at the Jayprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna on Wednesday for the centenary celebrations of the state assembly building on Thursday. President Kovind was welcomed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the airport. President Kovind is on a three-day visit to the state. As per the official statement, President will attend the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and address the members of the Bihar Legislature on October 21.

Targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir

Earlier on Monday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar condemned the targeted killings in J&K in which multiple people belonging to Bihar were killed. He also said that he has spoken to J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and held a discussion over the terror attacks aimed at migrants. He said that every citizen is free to migrate anywhere in India and asked the local authorities to take adequate actions to ensure that these killings are stopped.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, "It is clear that some nuisance is happening there. Something is deliberately happening with people who have gone there for work. Yesterday's incident in which (the terrorists) barged into the home (shows this). We have been very proactive from the time we heard the news yesterday. We have alerted them to look into the matter. Every citizen is free to go to any corner of the country for work." He continued, "We hope that they will be conscious from now on and make security arrangements to ensure that no one should attack the place where they stay. They should obtain information of where the migrants are staying and why are people troubling them compelling them to run away. I am confident that people will there will be alert about this and will take appropriate steps. But we are very sad."

(with ANI inputs)