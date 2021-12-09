President Kovind Prays For Group Capt Varun Singh, Lone Survivor In IAF Helicopter Crash

President Kovind posted on Twitter about the condition of Group Captain Varun Singh and prayed for his recovery following a tragic IAF helicopter crash on December 8. The tweet read, “My thoughts are with Gp Capt Varun Singh who has survived the tragic chopper crash. I pray for his speedy recovery and long life”.

President Kovind had earlier written, “I am shocked and anguished over the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika ji. The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. His four decades of selfless service to the motherland was marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. My condolences to his family”. He further added, “It’s deeply painful for me to learn of the loss of lives in the chopper crash. I join the fellow citizens in paying tributes to each of those who died while performing their duty. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families”.

President Kovind, CM Yogi pray for recovery of Varun Singh post IAF helicopter crash

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also wrote his prayers on the microblogging app, Koo. He wrote a tweet in Hindi. The tweet translated to, “Salute to the vitality and courage of Group Captain Shri Varun Singh ji, a brave son of Mother Bharti, a resident of Deoria district, who was injured in the unfortunate helicopter accident yesterday. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for the speedy recovery of Shri Varun Singh ji”.

Group Captain Varun Singh on life support

Following the deadly IAF helicopter crash in Coonoor on Wednesday, in which 13 of the 14 people on board, including CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, died, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that the lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is on life support at the Military Hospital in Wellington and that all efforts are being made to save his life. Captain Varun Singh, a Kanhauli, Deoria native, is currently in critical condition, and the state is working round the clock to save him, he added. The Shaurya Chakra was awarded to Group Captain Varun Singh on Independence Day, 2021, for an act of "exceptional gallantry". The Defense Ministry's Statement All persons rescued from the wreckage were taken to the Military Hospital in Wellington, according to both Houses of Parliament. Thirteen of the 14 people on board the ill-fated helicopter have died as a result of their injuries.

Mrs Madhulika Rawat, the CDS Rawat's wife, his Defense Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh, and nine other Armed Forces personnel, including the Air Force chopper crew, were among those killed. Their names are Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja. According to the Ministry, the Indian Air Force has launched a tri-Service investigation into the event, which will be led by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command.

(IMAGE: PTI / BHARAT RAKSHAK)