President Kovind To Attend 22nd Anniversary Of Kargil Vijay Diwas In Drass; See Schedule

The Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations this year will take place in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat will also accompany the President. President will also visit a few other locations in Kashmir, a day after the Vijay Diwas celebrations at Kargil.

The commemoration of India's victory over Pakistan has already started with a series of events. The presence of the President along with the number of events planned for July 25 and 26 at Drass will turn this year's Vijay Diwas, even more special.

Kargil Vijay Diwas

The celebration of Kargil Vijay Diwas at Drass will begin on Sunday, July 25. On this day, the Kargil war will be 'revisited' from Lamchun view Point in the presence of senior military commanders.

President Ram Nath Kovind along with Bipin Rawat will launch the trailer of Karan Johar's Hindi film Shershaah based on the heroic saga of Captain Vikram Batra who fought bravely in Kargil War. On Monday, July 26, the country is going to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil war in Drass, adjacent to Kargil.

Army has sent an invitation to the President as the chief guest for Kargil Vijay Diwas this year. Usually, the Chief of Army Staff or the Commander of the Northern Command is the chief guest. But, this time an invitation has been sent to the Supreme Commander of the Armies (Army, Air Force and Navy). Along with the President, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat will also be present in Kargil on Monday, July 26.

Celebration schedule for Sunday, July 25

According to the Northern Command of the Army, like every year, this time also the celebration of Kargil Vijay Diwas will start from Sunday, July 25. The Kargil war will be revisited from Lamchun view Point in the presence of senior military commanders in the morning. From this viewpoint near Drass, all those peaks from Tiger Hill to Kargil are clearly visible, where this war was fought with Pakistan 22 years ago.

During this event, the families of ex-servicemen who took part in the Kargil war and the soldiers who were martyred will also be present. On Sunday, July 25, the trailer of Karan Johar's production film Shershah will be released in Drass. During this, it is believed that the actors associated with the film will also be present. The film is based on the heroic saga of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra. During the war, the code name of Captain Vikram Batra was Shershah.

The Pakistani army knew him only by the name of Shershah. During the war, his words 'Ye Dil Mange More' touched the hearts of all countrymen. Apart from this, the young singer and composer Aman Chandra will also organize a musical program in memory of the brave soldiers.

Celebration schedule for Monday, July 26

On Monday morning, all military commanders, including the chief guest, will pay homage to the fallen soldiers at the War Memorial at Drass. Apart from this, the golden victory torch of the 1971 war will also reach Drass War Memorial on the day of Kargil Day.

In 1999, there was a war between India and Pakistan on the high peaks of Kargil, in which India won. To commemorate the victory of that war, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year at the War Memorial in Drass, Kargil. In 1999, the Pakistani army captured these peaks of India. From these peaks situated at an altitude of 14 to 18 thousand feet, the Indian Army had killed Pakistani infiltrators with great bravery. In this war, 500 soldiers of India were martyred. This war was indeed, a difficult battle in the history of India.

Picture Credit: PTI