President Kovind To Preside Over 4th Conference Of Governors & L-Gs On November 11

The Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday informed that President Ram Nath Kovind will preside over the 51st Conference of Governors and Lieutenant Governors on November 11, Thursday. The meeting with the governors and lieutenant governors will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This will be the fourth conference to be presided over by President Kovind.

Apart from this, earlier in the day President Kovind conferred the Padma Awards on prominent personalities across industries. The Padma Awards ceremony was organised at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday, November 8, and witnessed several stalwarts from the field of Science and Engineering, music and entertainment, sports, politics and social life being awarded for their contributions.

Padma Awards 2021 bestowed by President Kovind to nominees

President Ram Nath Kovind bestowed the prestigious award on the nominees from India, who devoted their lives to society. Padma Awards are the four highest awards in the country. One hundred nineteen Padma Awards were presented by President Kovind this year. The recipients comprised seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. Twenty-nine of the awardees are women, 16 Posthumous awardees and one transgender awardee.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, Singer Adnan Sami conferred with Padma Shri

Actor Kangana Ranaut and singer Adnan Sami were conferred with Padma Shri at Rashtrapati Bhavan. They were honoured with the awards by President Ram Nath Kovind. Apart from the two stars from the film fraternity, the other recipients included TV show producer Ekta Kapoor and late singer SP Balasubramaniam. Television and theatre actor Sarita Joshi was also honoured with Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Padma Vibhushan for Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley; Padma Bhushan for Anand Mahindra

Padma Vibushan was conferred posthumously on BJP stalwart leaders Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley. Indian billionaire and Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra was conferred with the Padma Bhushan. The award ceremony also saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

While 'Padma Shri' is awarded for distinguished service in any field, 'Padma Bhushan' is awarded for distinguished service of a high order. Legendary singer late SP Balasubrahmanyam, late Scientist Narinder Singh Kapany, Sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo, Cardiologist Dr Belle Monappa Hegde, Islamic spiritual scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan and archaeologist BB Lal, who had discovered that there is a temple-like structure below the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya were among the prominent recipients at Monday's session of Padma awards.

Image: ANI