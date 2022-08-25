President Murmu Meets IAS Officers At Rashtrapati Bhavan; Urges Them To Work With Empathy

President Droupadi Murmu interacted with IAS officers at the Rashtrapati Bhawan and asserted that civil servants should work for the welfare of the weaker sections of the society with impartiality.

President Murmu, while interacting with the IAS officers of the 2020 batch said, “Civil servants should be guided by dedication to public service, empathy & compassion towards the weaker sections, maintaining the highest standards of integrity & impartiality.”

Notably, over 175 IAS officers currently deputed to various ministries and departments as assistant secretaries called on President Murmu on August 25 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

IAS officers of 2020 batch called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavanhttps://t.co/A6Gerk8MfJ pic.twitter.com/ElQHBdFGKq — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 25, 2022

'Reach out to the most underprivileged': President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu appealed to the civil servants to reach the remotest parts of the country to better the working condition of the people who are deprived of basic necessities of life and to inform them about welfare schemes or development programmes. The President said that any welfare scheme can be rated as truly successful only when it reaches the people of the lowest strata of society and the downtrodden.

President Murmu, the first member of the tribal community to be elected to the top constitutional post, also asked the civil servants to be mindful of the various constitutional provisions related to Panchayati Raj Institutions, administration and control of Scheduled Areas and Scheduled Tribes, and provisions about the administration of tribal areas in the North-East mentioned in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

Working with a service-oriented mindset

President Murmu suggested the gathering to work with a sense of passion, pride and a service-oriented mindset to make India a prosperous nation by 2047. She noted that Mission Karmayogi is a major initiative to make civil servants more modern, dynamic and sensitive in their approach.

Civil servants have a major role to play to make India a global hub of knowledge, innovation, supply chain, innovation, technology development and various other fields, President Murmu said. "India also has to keep up with the leadership position in social inclusiveness and environmentally sustainable development," she added.

The President said that civil servants should be fired by the passion to make their area ‘number one’ in terms of human development indices.

