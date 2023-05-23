President Murmu On 3-day Visit To Jharkhand From Wednesday

President Droupadi Murmu will begin her three-day visit to Jharkhand on Wednesday, officials said.

During the trip, she will visit Deoghar's Baba Baidyanath Dham temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlingas', inaugurate the new complex of Jharkhand High Court, attend the second convocation of IIIT in Ranchi and participate in a programme in Khunti, they said.

This will be her second visit to the state after assuming the office of the president.

"The president will reach Deoghar on a special flight and offer prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham temple. In the evening, she will inaugurate the newly-constructed Jharkhand High Court complex in Ranchi," an official said.

Deogarh Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said that in view of the president's visit to the temple, the entry of devotees will be barred from 6 am to 10.30 am on Wednesday.

From Deoghar she will go to Ranchi. From the Ranchi airport, she will head to Birsa Chowk to garland the statue of Birsa Munda and then travel to Albert Ekka Chowk where she will pay tribute to Lance Naik Albert Ekka, and then go to the Raj Bhavan.

The president is scheduled to inaugurate the new building of the Jharkhand High Court in Dhurwa at 5 pm.

Murmu will visit the adjoining Khunti district on May 25.

"On May 25, the president will address a convention of women associated with the Self Help Group (SHG). In the evening, she will attend the convocation ceremony of IIIT-Ranchi," an official said.

Hoardings and banners have been put up in the state capital to welcome her.

Murmu was the governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021.

Security arrangements have been beefed up in Deoghar, Ranchi and Khunti in view of her visit, officials said.

Ranchi City SP Subhanshu Jain 3,000 police constables and 900 officers have been deployed in the city. About 400 jawans were deployed for the security of the new building of the high court.