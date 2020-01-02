The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

President Ram Nath Kovind And VP Venkaiah Naidu Pay Tribute To Guru Gobind Singh

General News

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary, President Ram Nath Kovind on Jan 2, said his life and teaching continues to inspire everyone.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ram Nath Kovind

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary, President Ram Nath Kovind on December 2, said his life and teaching continues to inspire everyone.

READ: Punjab Govt To Observe 'Shaheedi Pandarwara' To Commemorate Guru Gobind Singh's Martyrdom

"Homage to Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. He devoted his life to serving the people and upholding the values of truth, justice and compassion. The life and teachings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji continue to inspire us," Kovind tweeted. The President tweeted in English, Hindi, and Punjabi. 

 

READ: Delhi BJP Chief Proposes Guru Gobind Singh’s Death Anniversary As Children's Day

Guru Gobind Singh is the 10th Guru of Sikhism who was born in Patna on this day. His birth anniversary is celebrated with much joy and fervour across the world where devotees visit Gurudwaras and take part in religious activities to mark the day. The day is also dedicated to serving poor and underprivileged as directed in the teachings of the holy Guru

READ: Shaheedi Sabha: Thousands Pay Homage To Youngest Children Of Guru Gobind Singh

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also recalled how Guru Gobind Singh fought injustice and stood up for what is right. 

 
Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
POSTER WAR ERUPTS IN BIHAR
SENA STEPS IN TO SOLVE CONG TUSSLE
OWAISI SLAMS GOVT OVER NRC-NPR
SHASTRI LAUDS KOHLI'S PASSION
CONGRESS HITS OUT AT PM MODI FOR 'NEGLECTING' KARNATAKA
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL