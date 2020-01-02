President Ram Nath Kovind And VP Venkaiah Naidu Pay Tribute To Guru Gobind Singh

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary, President Ram Nath Kovind on December 2, said his life and teaching continues to inspire everyone.

"Homage to Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. He devoted his life to serving the people and upholding the values of truth, justice and compassion. The life and teachings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji continue to inspire us," Kovind tweeted. The President tweeted in English, Hindi, and Punjabi.

ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਪੁਰਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਸਮੁੱਚੀ ਲੋਕਾਈ ਨੂੰ ਮੁਬਾਰਕਾਂ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਜੀਵਨ ਲੋਕ ਸੇਵਾ, ਸਚਾਈ, ਨਿਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਦਿਆਲਤਾ ਦੇ ਜੀਵਨ ਮੁੱਲਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਮਰਪਿਤ ਰਿਹਾ। ਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਦਾ ਜੀਵਨ ਤੇ ਸਿੱਖਿਆਵਾਂ ਅੱਜ ਵੀ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਨਾ ਦਿੰਦੀਆਂ ਹਨ — ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਕੋਵਿੰਦ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 2, 2020

Guru Gobind Singh is the 10th Guru of Sikhism who was born in Patna on this day. His birth anniversary is celebrated with much joy and fervour across the world where devotees visit Gurudwaras and take part in religious activities to mark the day. The day is also dedicated to serving poor and underprivileged as directed in the teachings of the holy Guru

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also recalled how Guru Gobind Singh fought injustice and stood up for what is right.