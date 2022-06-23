Last Updated:

Presidential Elections: Droupadi Murmu's Daughter Avers 'Mother Herself Is Surprised'

Daughter of NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu revealed that her mother was surprised when her name was announced for the presidential election

Written By
Ajay Sharma
Presidential Election

Image: ANI/PTI


Itishree Murmu, daughter of NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Thursday revealed that her mother was herself surprised when the alliance led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced her as their candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

Speaking to ANI over Droupadi Murmu's candidature for the upcoming presidential election, Itishree Murmu said, "It was unbelievable. We had never imagined that something like this can happen. We're still coming to terms with the reality, that this is actually happening. She herself is surprised. Yes, she was working, but she had not thought that she would be selected for such a big post." On her mother's struggle, Itishree said, "She had no money even for her studies. Our relatives helped my mother. After her education, she worked in Odisha and became a teacher. She was renowned there and political leaders told her that if she enters into politics, she can help people."

When asked about the daily routine of the NDA's presidential candidate, Itishree said, "She (Droupadi Murmu) wakes up at around 3 AM and does her meditation and morning walk. After that, she goes to the temple every day. She also participates in social activities."

READ | Presidential election: NDA candidate Murmu receives boost with BJD backing, Yashwant Sinha calls it ideological fight

It is pertinent to mention that Itishree Murmu is a bank official in Bhubaneswar and is currently on maternity leave to take care of her two-month-old daughter.

Droupadi Murmu leaves for Delhi 

On June 23, Murmu left for Delhi on a flight from Bhubaneswar's Biju Patnaik International Airport at 9.40 AM to seek cooperation from everyone for the upcoming election to elect the next President of India. A tribal dance was organised as a large number of her friends and well-wishers gathered at the airport to see her off.

Before leaving for the national capital, Murmu made a brief statement in which she stated, "I thank all and seek cooperation from everyone for the presidential election. I will meet all voters (lawmakers) and seek their support before July 18." Itishree Murmu who was present at the airport to see off her mother, said, "People of the country love my mother for her simplicity and soft-spoken nature. She has left to serve the country after handing over the responsibilities of the family to me."

READ | As Murmu becomes NDA's Prez poll nominee, BJP says PM Modi gives prominence to Odias
READ | Murmu arrives in Odisha capital from Mayurbhanj, set to leave for Delhi on Thursday
READ | YSRCP avers 'Droupadi Murmu will be a great President'; signals support for NDA candidate
READ | Murmu leaves for Delhi, seeks cooperation from all for presidential polls
Tags: Presidential Election, Droupadi Murmu, NDA
First Published:
COMMENT