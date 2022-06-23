Presidential Elections: Droupadi Murmu's Daughter Avers 'Mother Herself Is Surprised'

Itishree Murmu, daughter of NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Thursday revealed that her mother was herself surprised when the alliance led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced her as their candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

Speaking to ANI over Droupadi Murmu's candidature for the upcoming presidential election, Itishree Murmu said, "It was unbelievable. We had never imagined that something like this can happen. We're still coming to terms with the reality, that this is actually happening. She herself is surprised. Yes, she was working, but she had not thought that she would be selected for such a big post." On her mother's struggle, Itishree said, "She had no money even for her studies. Our relatives helped my mother. After her education, she worked in Odisha and became a teacher. She was renowned there and political leaders told her that if she enters into politics, she can help people."

It was unbelievable. We had never imagined that something like this can happen. We're still coming to terms with the reality, that this is actually happening. She herself is surprised: Itishree Murmu, daughter of NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha pic.twitter.com/3hPxUjnvyN — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

When asked about the daily routine of the NDA's presidential candidate, Itishree said, "She (Droupadi Murmu) wakes up at around 3 AM and does her meditation and morning walk. After that, she goes to the temple every day. She also participates in social activities."

It is pertinent to mention that Itishree Murmu is a bank official in Bhubaneswar and is currently on maternity leave to take care of her two-month-old daughter.

Droupadi Murmu leaves for Delhi

On June 23, Murmu left for Delhi on a flight from Bhubaneswar's Biju Patnaik International Airport at 9.40 AM to seek cooperation from everyone for the upcoming election to elect the next President of India. A tribal dance was organised as a large number of her friends and well-wishers gathered at the airport to see her off.