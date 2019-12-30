Prices Of Petrol, Diesel Rise In National Capital

After a significant hike in the prices of petrol and diesel for several days, on Monday, December 30, domestic crude oil rate went up for the third consecutive day in the national capital.

Petrol got costlier by 16 paise per litre today while diesel prices jumped by 18 paise per litre as compared to yesterday, December 29. Petrol stood at Rs 75.04 and diesel at Rs 67.78 per litre, respectively on Monday, December 30.

Currently, domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil Corporation on a daily basis.

According to the Indian Oil, on December 29, the price of petrol was Rs 74.88 per litre in Delhi and Rs 80.53 per litre in Mumbai, as against Rs 74.74 per litre and Rs 80.40 per litre respectively the previous day.

The continuous spike in fuel prices was due to the drone attack on Saudi oil facilities that disabled around 5 per cent of the global supply. Further, the crude oil price hike could be attributed to the Rupee-US dollar exchange rate.

Earlier this month, petrol price hit Rs 75 a litre marked for the first time in more than a year as oil firms raised rates to make up for the rising cost of production. The increase pushed the price of petrol to Rs 75 per litre in the national capital and diesel to Rs 66.04 per litre.

This inflation has a worse effect on the metropolitan cities. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs ₹80.69 a litre and diesel ₹71.12 a litre. In Bengaluru, consumers have to pay ₹77.61 for petrol and ₹70.09 for diesel. In Chennai, petrol costs ₹78.02 for petrol and ₹71.67 for diesel.

In the 2019 Budget, the Government of India decided to impose additional excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs.1 per litre, as announced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaram in her speech on July 5.

With this, petrol and diesel prices had already risen sharply across the country. Variation in global oil prices has a tremendous impact on the Indian consumer of petrol and diesel.

