Onion Vs Petrol: Netizens Express Anger On Twitter Over Price Hike

As the petrol prices have neared to Rs 75 per litre in most of the places, netizens are drawing a strange comparison of the hike in petrol prices to that of onions. In four metro cities of the countries, the conditions have been worse with the financial capital of India, Mumbai being hit worse by the increase. While the petrol price in Mumbai was seen trading at Rs 80.42 per litre, it was Rs 74.76 per litre in New Delhi, Rs 77.44 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 77.72 per litre in Chennai.

#PetrolPrice has been trending on twitter with nearly 1,169 tweets posted on the issue since Wednesday. While some expressed their displeasure, some posted memes and funny comments. One user wrote that petrol prices are still lower than onions. Just wait and watch as to who wins the race. Another user in a funny response said that according to the present situation, he is going to take tonnes of onions, tomatoes, garlic and petrol as dowry. Yet another user, questioning the government wrote that after onion, garlic & other vegetable prices, now the petrol price has peaked. What exactly is the BJP government up to? How is the common man supposed to survive against the rising cost of basic commodities in times of financial crisis? Read all here :

#PetrolPrice I don't use petrol, so no fikr for price rise.🙂 — yousufjamal (@yousufjamal) December 11, 2019

Modiji is targeting bachelors. Due to high petrol and onion prices, bachelors can't take their babu-sona on long drives and to restaurants. #PetrolPrice #OnionPrice — Tweet Potato (@newshungree) December 11, 2019

#PetrolPriceHike



Hey @AnupamPKher @SrBachchan



I guess @AnupamPKher driver will reach on time ! and @SrBachchan stoped filling petrol.

Raise your voice untill government fulfill promises .Your voice can he heard . pic.twitter.com/2ySy7J2XmA — ashwin noronha (@noronha_ashwin) December 4, 2019

