Prime Accused Of Batala Firing Incident Arrested From Indo-Bhutan Border

The Counter Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police in a joint operation with West Bengal Police and central agencies have arrested the main accused of Batala firing incident from Indo-Bhutan Border in West Bengal's Alipurduar district. The 21-year-old arrested accused has a criminal background and he was out on bail in a murder case.

According to the police, preliminary investigations have revealed that the handlers from abroad was behind the entire module and the accused was getting funds to carry out criminal activities. The arrested accused was involved in multiple cases in Punjab and the probe is now on to establish the money trail.

An FIR no. 103 dated 24/6/2023 was registered under sections 452, 307, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station City Batala.

While sharing how the Punjab Police tracked down the main accused of Batala firing incident, DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the operation of the Counter Intelligence (CI) wing was based on technical inputs and evidence that helped locating the accused in Alipurduar district of West Bengal.

In a major breakthrough, Batala Police, in a joint operation with West Bengal Police and Central agencies solved firing incident after arresting the main accused from West Bengal. Punjab Police is fully committed to maintain peace and harmony as per directions of CM Bhagwant Mann.

“Batala Police immediately dispatched a team for West Bengal, and also shared the pinpointed information with them,” he said. He also thanked the DGP of West Bengal for extending all kinds of cooperation during the operation.

SSP Batala Ashwini Gotyal who was also a part of the operation said that the police are working on different leads and efforts are on to nab the remaining accused in this case.

Rajeev Mahajan, his brother Anil Gupta and his son Manav Gupta had sustained bullet injuries after two assailants barged into their electronics shop at Lakkar Mandi in Batala on June 24, 2023, and opened fire at them.