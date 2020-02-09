Prime Minister Narendra Modi Offers Tribute To Guru Ravidas On His Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to his official Twitter handle and remembered the great saint and poet Guru Ravidas on his birth anniversary. PM Modi wrote about the contributions of the great saint in bringing positive change in the society and stated that his education based on justice and equality will continue to inspire people.

PM Modi's tweet roughly translates as, " Humble tribute to the great saint Guru Ravidas Ji on his birth anniversary. For a positive change in society. He had emphasized the spirit of harmony and brotherhood, which is equally relevant today. His education based on justice, equality and service will continue to inspire people of every age."

महान संत गुरु रविदास जी को उनकी जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। समाज में सकारात्मक परिवर्तन के लिए उन्होंने सौहार्द और भाईचारे की भावना पर बल दिया था, जो आज भी उतनी ही प्रासंगिक है। न्याय, समानता और सेवा पर आधारित उनकी शिक्षा हर युग में लोगों को प्रेरित करती रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/55toRigci4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2020

Prime Minister Modi also shared a video where he highlighted the contributions of the great saint and poet towards the society. " Saint Ravidads Ji tried to explain the importance of hard work and a hard worker for his entire life. His messages have left an impact on people from all the sections of society," PM Modi stated in his video message.

Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to Guru Ravidas

Home Minister Amit Shah also took to his official Twitter handle and remembered the great saint and poet. He also spoke about the saint's message of social unity and harmony.

Home Minister Shah's tweet roughly translates as "Greeting him on the birth anniversary of the great saint, philosopher, poet and social reformer, Ravidas ji who gave the message of social unity and harmony in the whole world with his thoughts. He played an important role in removing various social evils, his messages will always guide us."

अपने विचारों से संपूर्ण जगत में सामाजिक एकता व समरसता का संदेश देने वाले महान संत, दर्शनशास्त्री, कवि और समाज-सुधारक पूज्य रविदास जी की जयंती पर उन्हें नमन।



विभिन्न सामाजिक बुराइयों को दूर करने में उन्होंने महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई, उनके संदेश हमें सदैव मार्गदर्शित करते रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/eqLxosv0yE — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 9, 2020

About Guru Ravidas

Born in Varanasi, Guru Ravidas was an Indian mystic poet and saint who was actively involved with the Bhakti movement during the 15th and 16th century CE. The devotional songs written by the saint are said to have left a lasting impact upon the Bhakti movement.

Ravidas's devotional songs were also included in the Sikh scripture of Guru Granth Sahib. The Adi Granth of Sikhs and Panchvani of the Hindu warrior-ascetic group Dadupanthis are the two oldest attested sources of the literary works of Ravidas.

