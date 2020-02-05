Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust To Have 15 Trustees, One Always From Dalit Community: Amit Shah

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a trust for the development of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called this a 'Historic' decision. Taking to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, February 5, Home Minister Shah stated that the announcement showed the commitment of the government to build a grand Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya.

His tweet roughly translates as, " According to the order of the Supreme Court on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, today the Government of India has taken a historic decision to form a trust in the name of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, showing its commitment towards the construction of the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya."

श्री राम जन्मभूमि पर सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के आदेशानुसार आज भारत सरकार ने अयोध्या में प्रभु श्री राम के भव्य मंदिर के निर्माण की दिशा में अपनी कटिबद्धता दिखाते हुए श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र नाम से ट्रस्ट बनाने का ऐतिहासिक निर्णय लिया है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 5, 2020

Adding further to his tweet, the Home Minister called this to be a day of great joy and pride for India. He also congratulated PM Modi for his commitment. Shah said, " The symbol of faith and unwavering reverence of India towards the temple of Lord Shri Rama @narendramodi I congratulate him for his commitment. Today is a day of great joy and pride for the whole of India."

'Trust will be completely free to take decisions'- Home Minister

HM Amit Shah informed that the 67 acres of land will be transferred to the trust and it will be completely free to take every decision related to the temple.

Shah's tweet reads as " This trust will be completely free to take every decision related to the temple and 67 acres of land will be transferred to the trust. I fully believe that the waiting of centuries of millions of people will be over soon and they will be able to see Lord Shree Rama in his grand temple on his birthplace."

यह ट्रस्ट मंदिर से सम्बंधित हर निर्णय लेने के लिए पूर्ण रूप से स्वतंत्र होगा और 67 एकड़ भूमि ट्रस्ट को हस्तांतरित की जायेगी।



मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि करोड़ों लोगों का सदियों का इंतजार शीघ्र ही समाप्त होगा और वे प्रभु श्री राम की जन्मभूमि पर उनके भव्य मंदिर में दर्शन कर पाएँगे। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 5, 2020

He also stated that there will be 15 trustees in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust out of which one trustee will always be from Dalit society.

