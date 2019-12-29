Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address His Final 'Mann Ki Baat' Of 2019

On Sunday, December 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his final 'Mann Ki Baat' of the year 2019 marking it the 60th edition of his monthly radio programme. In his last 'Mann Ki Baat' address on November 24, PM Modi had announced the launch of 'Fit India School grading system' in school boards across the country and had also thanked the nation for welcoming the Ayodhya verdict.

On December 28, PM Modi also tweeted about his last Mann Ki Baat of this year asking people to join in on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan, or the Narendra Modi App at 11 am on Sunday.

Read: 'Never wanted to enter politics...': PM recounts journey, states aspirations on Mann Ki Baat

The final #MannKiBaat of 2019 will be held tomorrow at 11 AM. Do join. pic.twitter.com/Bu0N4h1ajN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 28, 2019

Read: PM Modi broaches Ayodhya for 2nd Mann Ki Baat in a row; hails resolve & maturity

'Never wanted to enter politics...'

In his last Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi had addressed how politics was not his first choice. When asked about what he would be if not a politician, PM Modi said, "I never wanted to enter politics."

The Prime Minister then went on to say, "However, where ever I am today, I want to live to the fullest. I want to work towards improving the field I am in, with full dedication."

In his last month’s address, Narendra Modi had also spoken about the Ayodhya land dispute verdict and how the entire nation welcomed this verdict with open arms strengthening peace and unity in the nation. "Through the platform of Mann Ki Baat, I would like to extend my gratitude to the entire nation for accepting the Ayodhya Verdict with patience and maturity."

"After a long time, this issue has come to a resolution. It also showcases the brilliance of the law system in the country. Supreme Court's verdict has helped 'New India' move in a direction towards unity and peace," he said.

Read: PM Modi's Diwali 'Mann Ki Baat' address: Full text and video here

Read: In Diwali Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi bats for 'festival tourism'