'Never Wanted To Enter Politics...':PM Recounts Journey,states Aspirations On Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 59th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. PM Modi started his Mann Ki Baat by talking about the National Cadet Corps.(NCC) which is the youth wing of Armed Forces with its Headquarters at New Delhi. He spoke about how NCC has helped young people gain confidence and experience and travel the country. He also congratulated the young forces on National NCC Day. The PM also spoke on the phone with 4 NCC cadets and talked about how he was an NCC cadet in his childhood back in his village sharing childhood stories about the same.

Read-Rajnath Singh: Country in safe hands under able leadership of PM Modi

When asked about what he would be if not a politician, PM Modi said "I never wanted to enter politics. However, where ever I am today, I want to live to the fullest. I want to work towards improving the field I am in, with full dedication." He also encouraged young school kids and school boards to seriously take up 'Fit India', a movement that was launched to promote health and fitness in educational institutions. PM Modi in his Mann Ki Baat then spoke about the Pushkaram festival, an Indian festival where rivers are worshipped. This festival will be held in the Brahmaputra river this year. He said the festival in the Brahmaputra river is bigger than the Khumbh festival, however, not many people are aware about it in the mainstream.

Read-PM Modi's Diwali 'Mann Ki Baat' address: Full text and video here

Read-In Diwali Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi bats for 'festival tourism'

Ayodhya Verdict

In his last month’s address, Narendra Modi had spoken about the Ayodhya land dispute verdict. He recalled how political parties and the civil society played a mature role in uniting people when efforts were made to polarise the country ahead of the 2010 Allahabad High Court ruling on the Ayodhya land dispute.

“Some loud mouths had made irresponsible statements just to hog the limelight … It continued for five to 10 days,” he said in his address.“Thanks to the people of India, social organisations, political parties, saints, seers and leaders of all faiths, it became a day that furthered unity,” PM Modi added.

On Sunday's Mann Ki Baat PM Modi stated how the entire nation welcomed this verdict with open arms strengthening peace and unity in the nation. "Through the platform of Mann Ki Baat I would like to extend my gratitude to the entire nation for accepting the Ayodhya Verdict with patience and maturity. After a long time,this issue has come to a resolution. It also showcases the brilliance of the law system in the country. Supreme Court's verdict has helped 'New India' move in a direction towards unity and peace," he said.

Read-Ram Lalla Virajman organises an event on November 23 in Ayodhya

Read- Major infrastructure upgrade in Ayodhya post Ram Mandir verdict