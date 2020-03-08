Prime Minister's 'She Inspires Us' LIVE Updates: Modi Signs Off, Women Heroes Take Over

Celebrating Women's day, PM Narendra Modi has decided to hand over his social media account for a day to women achievers around the country. PM Modi had floated the #SheInspiresUs movement on Tuesday announcing his intention to give up his social media accounts. He declared that he would give the charge of his social media accounts to women with inspirational lives on Sunday in a bid to motivate millions of people.

PM Modi's #SheInspiresUs movement

Women who wish to get an opportunity to take charge of the PM's social media accounts for one day can post their stories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram using the hashtag #SheInspiresUs or post a video on YouTube using the same hashtag. The women who are selected would get a chance to share their thoughts with the rest of the world.

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.



Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

Prior to signing off, Prime Minister Modi saluted the spirit and accomplishment of 'Nari Shakti' and further hailed their struggles and aspirations. The International Women's Day is celebrated globally every year on March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality.