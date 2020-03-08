The Debate
Prime Minister's 'She Inspires Us' LIVE Updates: Modi Signs Off, Women Heroes Take Over

General News

Celebrating International Women's Day on March 8, PM Narendra Modi has decided to hand over his social media account for a day to women achievers around the country

Women's day

Celebrating International Women's Day on March 8, PM Narendra Modi has decided to hand over his social media account for a day to women achievers around the country
Vijaya Pawar - Handicrafts from Banjara community (Maharashtra)
39 mins ago | March 08, 2020 14:08

 

Kalpana Ramesh - Water warrior
1 hour ago | March 08, 2020 13:22

 

Arifa - Revising Namda crafts
1 hour ago | March 08, 2020 13:20

 

Dr. Malvika Iyer - Disability Activist
1 hour ago | March 08, 2020 13:19

 

Sneha Mohandoss - Founder, Food bank India
1 hour ago | March 08, 2020 13:18

 

PM Modi signs off Twitter
1 hour ago | March 08, 2020 13:11

Celebrating Women's day, PM Narendra Modi has decided to hand over his social media account for a day to women achievers around the country. PM Modi had floated the #SheInspiresUs movement on Tuesday announcing his intention to give up his social media accounts. He declared that he would give the charge of his social media accounts to women with inspirational lives on Sunday in a bid to motivate millions of people.

PM Modi's #SheInspiresUs movement

Women who wish to get an opportunity to take charge of the PM's social media accounts for one day can post their stories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram using the hashtag #SheInspiresUs or post a video on YouTube using the same hashtag. The women who are selected would get a chance to share their thoughts with the rest of the world.  

Prior to signing off,  Prime Minister Modi saluted the spirit and accomplishment of 'Nari Shakti' and further hailed their struggles and aspirations. The International Women's Day is celebrated globally every year on March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality.

 

