Prime Minister's 'She Inspires Us' LIVE Updates: Modi Signs Off, Women Heroes Take Over

You have heard about handicrafts from different parts of India. My fellow Indians, I present to you handicrafts of the Banjara community in rural Maharashtra. I have been working on this for the last 2 decades and have been assisted by a thousand more women- Vijaya Pawar
Be a warrior but of a different kind!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020
Be a water warrior.
Have you ever thought about water scarcity? Each one of us can collectively act to create a water secure future for our children
Here is how I am doing my bit.
I always dreamt of reviving the traditional crafts of Kashmir because this is a means to empower local women.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020
I saw the condition of women artisans and so I began working to revise Namda craft.
I saw the condition of women artisans and so I began working to revise Namda craft. I am Arifa from Kashmir and here is my life journey.
Acceptance is the greatest reward we can give to ourselves. We can’t control our lives but we surely can control our attitude towards life. At the end of the day, it is how we survive our challenges that matters most.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020
Know more about me and my work- Malvika Iyer
You heard of food for thought. Now, it is time for action and a better future for our poor.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020
Hello, I am Sneha Mohandoss. Inspired by my mother, who instilled the habit of feeding the homeless, I started this initiative called Foodbank India.
Celebrating Women's day, PM Narendra Modi has decided to hand over his social media account for a day to women achievers around the country. PM Modi had floated the #SheInspiresUs movement on Tuesday announcing his intention to give up his social media accounts. He declared that he would give the charge of his social media accounts to women with inspirational lives on Sunday in a bid to motivate millions of people.
Women who wish to get an opportunity to take charge of the PM's social media accounts for one day can post their stories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram using the hashtag #SheInspiresUs or post a video on YouTube using the same hashtag. The women who are selected would get a chance to share their thoughts with the rest of the world.
This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs.
Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu
Prior to signing off, Prime Minister Modi saluted the spirit and accomplishment of 'Nari Shakti' and further hailed their struggles and aspirations. The International Women's Day is celebrated globally every year on March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality.
Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020
As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts.